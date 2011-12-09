(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

OVERVIEW

Standard & Poor's Ratings Services today lowered to 'A- (sf)' its credit ratings on eight classes of notes in five AyT Spanish residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS) transactions.

Specifically, we have lowered our ratings on:

-- AyT NovaCaixaGalicia Hipotecario I, Fondo de Titulizacion de Activos' class A notes;

-- AyT Colaterales Global Hipotecario FTA Sa Nostra I's class A notes;

-- AyT Colaterales Global Hipotecario FTA CCM I's class A notes;

-- AyT Colaterales Global Hipotecario FTA Caixa Manlleu I's class A and B notes; and

-- AyT Kutxa Hipotecario IV, Fondo de Titulizacion de Activos' class A1, A2, and B notes (see list below).

On Oct. 11, 2011, we lowered our ratings on Confederacion Espanola de Cajas de Ahorros (CECA) and Caja de Ahorros y Monte de Piedad de Gipuzkoa y San Sebastian (Kutxa) to A-/Negative/A-2 and A-/Watch Neg/A-2, respectively (see "Spain's Slowing Economy And Depressed Real Estate Market Prompt Negative Rating Actions On 15 Spanish Banks").

As a consequence of these downgrades, remedy action triggers were breached in both the swap and bank account contracts. We understand that although the remedy period is still in force for the bank accounts, it has elapsed for the swaps.

In these five transactions, remedy actions include the posting of collateral within 10 business days of the counterparty downgrade. We have now received written confirmation that collateral has not been posted, despite what we understood to be initial considerations to do so, and that no other remedy action that would satisfy our criteria have been taken either. Given the seasoning and the credit enhancement levels in these transactions, under our criteria, swaps would need to be in place in all of them to achieve a higher rating than the issuer credit rating (ICR) on the counterparty (see "Counterparty And Supporting Obligations Methodology And Assumptions," published on Dec. 6, 2010).

We have therefore downgraded the classes of notes that had ratings above the rating on the swap counterparties to the ICR on the counterparty, as we consider that relevant mitigants to the counterparty risk we see in these transactions are as of today absent. Under our criteria, there is now a direct link between the rating on the affected notes and the swap counterparty.

The securitized portfolios comprise mortgages granted to individuals for the acquisition of first residential properties.

AyT NovaCaixaGalicia Hipotecario I, Fondo de Titulizacion de Activos was issued in September 2011 by NovaCaixaGalicia Banco S.A.

AyT Colaterales Global Hipotecario FTA Sa Nostra I was issued in July 2007 by Caja de Ahorros y Monte de Piedad de las Baleares (Sa Nostra). We did not rate the transaction until May 2011.

AyT Colaterales Global Hipotecario FTA CCM I was issued in December 2007 by Caja de Ahorros de Castilla La Mancha (CCM). We did not rate the transaction until February 2011.

AyT Colaterales Global Hipotecario FTA Caixa Manlleu I was issued in August 2009 by Caixa d'Estalvis Comarcal de Manlleu.

AyT Kutxa Hipotecario IV, Fondo de Titulizacion de Activos was issued in May 2009 by Caja de Ahorros y Monte de Piedad de Gipuzkoa y San Sebastian.