Standard & Poor's Ratings Services said today that it lowered its long-term corporate credit
rating on Germany-based defense contractor Heckler & Koch GmbH to 'CCC' from 'CCC+'. The
outlook is negative.
At the same time, we lowered the issue rating on Heckler & Koch's EUR295 million
9.5% senior secured notes due 2018 to 'CCC' from 'CCC+'. The recovery rating
on this instrument is unchanged at '4', indicating our expectation of average
(30%-50%) recovery in the event of a payment default.
The downgrade reflects our assessment that Heckler & Koch's liquidity profile
has deteriorated to "weak" from "less than adequate" under our criteria. This
is primarily due to higher working capital investments caused by product
delivery delays, in turn caused by export license delays, and higher cash
interest after the group's recent refinancing. As a result, we project that
the group will have negative free operating cash flow in 2011, eliminating
nearly all unrestricted cash. We understand that there could be a slight
shortage of liquidity by the end of 2011, which we believe could be covered by
the postponement of trade payables. Although we anticipate some liquidity
improvements in the first quarter of 2012 due to cash inflows from delayed
deliveries, we think any delay in improving the cash flow could endanger the
bond interest payment of EUR14 million in May 2012.
The negative outlook reflects our opinion of the possibility that Heckler &
Koch's very tight liquidity will not improve in the first quarter of 2012.
This situation could in our view arise because the completion of delayed
orders will likely put the company at risk of not being able to cover its
operating needs over the next few weeks. In addition to the short-term
liquidity risk, we are also concerned about the group's liquidity position
over the next 12 months, which could potentially put its interest payments of
EUR14 million in May and November 2012 at risk.
Under our base case, we believe that the company will improve its cash flow
position on the back of the completion of delayed orders and the order book as
of Sept. 30, 2011, which is about nine months. We note, however, that despite
satisfactory profitability, Heckler & Koch's cash generation is weak, and, as
a result, limited downward diversions from our base-case assumptions could
create significant liquidity stress. These downward diversions could, for
example, come from a weaker order book or further delays in export license
approvals.
An outlook revision to stable or an upgrade would in our view depend on the
group's ability to significantly improve its liquidity position for the next
12 months.
