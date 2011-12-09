(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
Dec 09- Fitch Ratings has upgraded Pallas CDO II B.V. (Pallas CDO II), a cash
flow securitisation of structured finance assets, as follows.
Class A-1-a (XS0268818209): upgraded to 'BBB-sf' from 'BBsf'; Stable Outlook
Class A-1-d (XS0271520669): upgraded to 'BBB-sf' from 'BBsf'; Stable Outlook
Class A-2 (XS0268904546): upgraded to 'B+sf' from 'CCCsf'; Stable Outlook
Class B (XS0268818548): upgraded to 'B-sf' from 'CCsf'; Stable Outlook
Class C (XS0268818894): upgraded to 'CCCsf' from 'Csf'
Class D-1-a (XS0268819199): upgraded to 'CCsf' from 'Csf'
Class D-1-b (XS0268819272): upgraded to 'CCsf' from 'Csf'
The upgrades reflect the sustained improvement in the portfolio's credit quality
since the notes were downgraded in December 2009. Since the last review in
January 2011 when the notes were affirmed, the 'CCCsf' and below bucket has
fallen to 2.5% of the portfolio from 11.9%, while current defaults have
decreased to EUR1.9m from EUR3.8m. The two largest industry sectors are RMBS at
58% of the portfolio and CMBS at 28%. All the over-collateralisation (OC) and
interest coverage (IC) tests are currently passing their trigger levels. The OC
tests have demonstrated significant improvement since their lowest point in May
2010.
Since the credit crisis, the portfolio manager has tried to build par by
repurchasing EUR12m of senior notes and buying discounted assets. This has
helped mitigate some of the defaults and portfolio deterioration sustained since
close, and the performing portfolio and principal cash currently stands at
EUR418m compared to a total liabilities balance of EUR420m. The transaction
exited its reinvestment period in October this year. However, the portfolio
manager has the discretion to continue to reinvest certain principal proceeds
including unscheduled principal proceeds, and sales proceeds from credit
improved and credit impaired assets subject to compliance with certain
conditions.
Since the last review in January, Fitch notes that the portfolio manager has
traded into higher-rated assets, which has improved the portfolio credit quality
and the OC tests, the latter by reducing the ratings-based haircuts. The manager
has also traded out of UK assets into Spanish assets, particularly into Spanish
prime RMBS, which now makes up 25% of the portfolio. Of this, 5.6% of the
portfolio comprises 2006-2007 vintage Spanish prime RMBS assets.
Fitch observes that the assets from the peripheral eurozone countries (i.e.
Spain, Portugal, Italy and Greece) have increased to 47% of the portfolio
compared to 29% in December 2009 when the notes were last downgraded. In Fitch's
view, the portfolio is exposed to the performance of securitisations from those
jurisdictions, and the agency will closely monitor the impact of the sovereign
pressures in the peripheral eurozone countries on the transaction.
Fitch believes that a material risk for the transaction is that the portfolio's
underlying structured finance assets' maturity may extend beyond their reported
weighted average expected life. This was taken into account in the agency's
portfolio analysis.
Pallas CDO II has an event of default (EoD) trigger if the senior tranches
become under-collateralised. The agency estimated from the May 2010 report that
there was only a 2.7% of OC buffer above the EoD trigger remaining. This cushion
has since improved and now stands at a relatively healthy 14%, as estimated from
the October 2011 report. If the portfolio experiences further negative credit
migration such that the senior tranches become under-collateralised, the EoD
trigger could present an additional pressure point for the transaction, where
the senior noteholders could vote to liquidate the transaction, potentially at a
loss to one or more classes of noteholders.