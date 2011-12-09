(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

Dec 09- Standard & Poor's Ratings Services today corrected its ratings on the senior secured issues of ABN AMRO Bank N.V. (ABN AMRO; A+/Watch Neg/A-1) by lowering them to 'A+' from 'AA-'. The rating action aligns the issue ratings with the 'A+' long-term counterparty credit rating on ABN AMRO under our revised bank criteria published on Nov. 9, 2011.

In addition, the 'A+' rating on ABN AMRO's senior secured issues was placed on CreditWatch with negative implications, in line with the Dec. 8, 2011, placement of the long-term counterparty credit rating on ABN AMRO on CreditWatch negative.

Due to an error, the ratings were not equalized with ABN AMRO's long-term counterparty credit rating following a change in our criteria in 2009.

RELATED CRITERIA AND RESEARCH

-- Banks: Rating Methodology And Assumptions, Nov. 9, 2011

-- ABN AMRO Long-Term Rating Raised To 'A+' On Bank Criteria Change; On CreditWatch Negative On Sovereign Rating Action, Dec. 8, 2011

RATINGS LIST

Downgraded; CreditWatch Action

To From

ABN AMRO Bank N.V.

Senior Secured A+/Watch Neg AA-