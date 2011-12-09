BRIEF-Australian Govt Takeovers Panel updates on affairs of Molopo Energy
* Made a declaration of unacceptable circumstances on 30 May 2017 in relation to applications by ASIC and Molopo Energy
(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
Dec 09- Standard & Poor's Ratings Services today corrected its ratings on the senior secured issues of ABN AMRO Bank N.V. (ABN AMRO; A+/Watch Neg/A-1) by lowering them to 'A+' from 'AA-'. The rating action aligns the issue ratings with the 'A+' long-term counterparty credit rating on ABN AMRO under our revised bank criteria published on Nov. 9, 2011.
In addition, the 'A+' rating on ABN AMRO's senior secured issues was placed on CreditWatch with negative implications, in line with the Dec. 8, 2011, placement of the long-term counterparty credit rating on ABN AMRO on CreditWatch negative.
Due to an error, the ratings were not equalized with ABN AMRO's long-term counterparty credit rating following a change in our criteria in 2009.
RELATED CRITERIA AND RESEARCH
-- Banks: Rating Methodology And Assumptions, Nov. 9, 2011
-- ABN AMRO Long-Term Rating Raised To 'A+' On Bank Criteria Change; On CreditWatch Negative On Sovereign Rating Action, Dec. 8, 2011
RATINGS LIST
Downgraded; CreditWatch Action
To From
ABN AMRO Bank N.V.
Senior Secured A+/Watch Neg AA-
* Made a declaration of unacceptable circumstances on 30 May 2017 in relation to applications by ASIC and Molopo Energy
June 14 China's Fosun International Ltd joined the race for Fabergé owner, Gemfields Plc , after it made an initial proposal regarding a possible cash offer for the British precious stones miner.