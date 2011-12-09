Dec 09- With macro issues impeding the chances of a sustained recovery, U.S. structured finance faces numerous uncertainties headed into 2012, according to Fitch Ratings.

Analysts will be reviewing Fitch's 2012 outlook for structured finance during a webcast to take place this morning beginning at 11:00 a.m. ET. Following a brief overview by call leader Kevin Duignan, speakers will be as follows:

-- Michael Dean (ABS);

-- Huxley Somerville (CMBS);

-- Grant Bailey (RMBS);

-- Kevin Kendra (Structured Credit).

Prepared remarks will last approximately 45 minutes and be followed by a brief Q&A session. If you have specific questions you want addressed during the webcast, please forward them to 'corporate.events@fitchratings.com'.