(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
Dec 09- Fitch Ratings has affirmed ASR Levensverzekering N.V.'s and ASR Schadeverzekering
N.V.'s Insurer Financial Strength (IFS) ratings at 'A-' and Long-term Issuer Default Ratings
(IDR) at 'BBB+'. Fitch has also affirmed the group's holding company, ASR Nederland N.V.'s
, IDR at 'BBB' and its subordinated debt at 'BBB-'. The Outlooks on the IDRs and IFS
ratings are Stable.
The affirmations reflect ASR's ongoing financial profitability as reflected in
net profit of EUR317m in 2010 and EUR163m in H111, a reported 100% combined
ratio in H111, an adequate and increasing solvency ratio at 235% in H111
supported by an improved balance sheet and its solid positioning in the Dutch
insurance market. Offsetting factors remain the firm's lack of geographical
diversification and the challenges resulting from solely operating in a
competitive and mature Dutch insurance market, especially the individual life
segment.
The Stable Outlook indicates the agency's expectations that ASR's current
ratings will remain unchanged over the next 12 to 24 months, reflecting the
company's leading local insurance franchise in the Netherlands and several
measures taken during 2010 and 2011 to improve its credit profile. These
measures include stringent cost controls, disciplined underwriting, modified
offers particularly relating to unit-linked products and various risk mitigating
measures relating to its asset allocation.
ASR has been wholly owned by the Dutch government since October 2008. Fitch
views this ownership as neutral to the credit ratings due to the government
stated intention to dispose its shareholding in ASR over time, although the
agency would expect the government to provide support if the need arose.
Key rating drivers for an upgrade in the medium term include ASR's ability to
build up and maintain:
- solid underwriting performance in both the life business (as reflected in, for
example, a positive new business margin) and the non-life business (as reflected
in a combined ratio below 100% for a sustained period), and
- shareholders' funds through retained earnings.
Key rating drivers for a downgrade include:
- significant deterioration of the group's underwriting results, particularly if
the new business margin remained negative and the combined ratio were
persistently above 100%
- depletion of solvency due to financial or technical losses
- material loss of new and existing business
ASR is an established Dutch insurance group with life and property & casualty
business, as well as accident and health insurance activities. The group is one
of the top three largest insurers in the Netherlands, with around 11.8% market
share and EUR4.7bn gross written premiums in 2010.