(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

July 06 - Fitch Ratings has affirmed India-based Capital Power Systems Limited's (CPSL) National Long-Term Rating at 'Fitch B+(ind)'. The Outlook is Stable. A list of additional rating actions is provided at the end of this commentary.

The ratings reflect the small size of CPSL's operations with revenues of INR553m in the financial year ended March 2012 (provisional), its low EBITDA margins of 5% (FY11: 5.4%) and volatile revenues due to the tender book-based nature of its business. CPSL remains vulnerable to order cyclicality and potential delays in installation and commissioning by its customers.

Revenue volatility is illustrated by a 22.8% growth in FY12 (provisional) following a 37.5% decline in FY11. For FY13, the order book size of INR714.4m as at 30 May 2012 (1.3x of FY12 turnover) provides moderate revenue visibility as it is likely to be executed during the current financial year.