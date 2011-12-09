Dec 09- Fitch Ratings has maintained ING Verzekeringen N.V and its subsidiaries on Rating Watch Negative (RWN). A full list of rating actions is at the end of this comment.

Fitch's action follows ING Group's recently announced EUR0.9bn - EUR1.1bn 4Q charge on ING US's EUR30bn closed block variable annuity business and the ING Group's plan to provide a contingent funding facility of approximately EUR1.1bn to ING US.

Although Fitch views the announcement as unfavourable, the agency does not expect ING Verzekeringen to inject further capital in ING US's insurance operation as a consequence of the charge and believes the Insurance Groups Directive (IGD) regulatory solvency ratio will remain in line with the current rating at 230%.

ING Verzekeringen and its subsidiaries' ratings continue to reflect the uncertainty with its future ownership structure following ING Group's announcement that it intends to dispose its insurance operations by end-2013. The RWN also reflects the uncertainties that the sale will generate with respect to ING insurance operations' franchise and business position. Following the sale, the insurance operations will no longer benefit from being part of a large bank-insurance organisation and, as such, will see reduced diversification of risk and business as well as less financial flexibility.

Fitch will resolve the RWN once the disposal is finalised and ING Verzekeringen's new shareholding structure has been put in place.

Nonetheless, ING Verzekeringen's ratings continue to reflect its strong business positions and geographic diversification. Capital adequacy is in line with the current ratings and Fitch expects the high debt leverage to reduce in the near future due to accumulated earnings and the proceeds from the disposal of Latin American insurance operations which are both expected to be retained by ING Verzekeringen.

The rating actions are as follows:

ING Verzekeringen N.V.

Long-term IDR: 'A-'; maintained on RWN

Short-term IDR: 'F2', maintained on RWN

Senior unsecured rating: 'BBB+' and 'F2'; maintained on RWN

Subordinated debt: 'BBB'; maintained on RWN Hybrid capital affirmed at 'BB+'

ING America Insurance Holdings Inc

Commercial paper guaranteed by ING Verzekeringen N.V.: 'F2'; maintained on RWN

Lion Connecticut Holdings

Senior unsecured notes, guaranteed by ING Group affirmed at 'A'