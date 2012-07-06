(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

July 06 -

Summary analysis -- Zenith Bank PLC ------------------------------- 06-Jul-2012

CREDIT RATING: B+/Positive/B Country: Nigeria

Primary SIC: Commercial banks,

nec

Credit Rating History:

Local currency Foreign currency

24-Aug-2009 B+/B B+/B

16-Nov-2007 BB-/B BB-/B

Major Rating Factors

Strengths:

-- A leading top-tier bank, with strong revenue growth, supporting adequate capitalization.

-- A strong risk position underpinned by Zenith's prudent underwriting standard and moderate loan growth target.

-- Stable core deposit base with strong liquidity indicators.

Weaknesses:

-- Moderately high single-name and industry loan concentrations.

-- High economic and industry risk associated with operating in Nigeria

-- Limited geographic diversification

Outlook: Positive

The outlook on Nigeria-based Zenith Bank PLC (Zenith) largely reflects the outlook on the Federal Republic of Nigeria (B+/Positive/B). In Standard & Poor's Ratings Services' view, if Nigeria's reform initiatives support positive economic growth, build stronger buffers against the country's dependence on petroleum revenues, and reduce pressure on the exchange rate, these factors could lead to a sovereign upgrade and result in a more-favorable operating environment for the banks. We believe that the bank's cost of risk and profitability will likely improve as general economic activity picks up and cautious loan growth continues.

We would raise the ratings on Zenith if we were to raise the ratings on the sovereign, as long as the bank maintains a stand-alone credit profile (SACP) of at least 'bb-'.

We would revise the outlook on the bank to stable if the outlook on Nigeria were revised to stable. The lowering of the bank's SACP would not have an impact on its ratings as long as it remains at least at 'b+', all things being equal.

