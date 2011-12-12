Dec 12-
-- C&M's refinancing risk is gradually increasing because most of the company's
debt is maturing in March 2013.
-- Accordingly, we have revised the outlook on the company to negative from stable.
-- At the same time, we affirmed the 'B' long-term corporate credit and issue ratings on the
company.
Standard & Poor's Ratings Services today revised to negative from stable the outlook on its
'B' long-term corporate credit rating on Korean cable TV operator C&M Co. Ltd. (C&M). At the
same time, we affirmed our 'B' long-term corporate credit rating on C&M and our 'B' issue rating
on the senior notes issued by C&M Finance Ltd. and guaranteed by C&M.
The outlook revision to negative reflects C&M's gradually increasing refinancing risk due to
the company's sizable debt maturities in March 2013. Although the company is currently preparing
to refinance its bullet loan repayments, we view that uncertainties exist over the refinancing
plan given volatile financial market conditions. In our view, the company's liquidity would
likely to fall to "weak," under our criteria, if the company does not complete the refinancing
by the first quarter of 2012.
When analyzing C&M's credit profile, Standard & Poor's takes a consolidated view that
includes the company's parent, Kookmin Cable Investment Inc. (KCI; not rated). KCI is a special
purpose vehicle that owns 93.8% of C&M shares. C&M's creditworthiness is directly linked to
KCI's ability to service its debt, mainly through a cross-default clause in loan covenants on
the debt of C&M and KCI.
The affirmation of the 'B' rating on C&M reflects its stable and solid operating
performance, underpinned by its strong position in Korea's pay TV market in the most densely
populated regions of the greater Seoul area. Despite the intensifying competition from Internet
Protocol TV (IPTV), we expect the company to maintain strong operating profitability, with an
EBITDA margin of about 49% in 2011.
The negative outlook reflects C&M's increasing refinancing and liquidity risk associated
with its significant debt maturities in March 2013. We could lower the ratings if C&M does not
adequately address these refinancing risks by the end of the first quarter of 2012. On the other
hand, we could revise the outlook back to stable if the company addresses its upcoming debt
maturities in a timely manner and if we expect the company to sustain its solid operating
performance.