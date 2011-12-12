Dec 12-

-- C&M's refinancing risk is gradually increasing because most of the company's debt is maturing in March 2013.

-- Accordingly, we have revised the outlook on the company to negative from stable.

-- At the same time, we affirmed the 'B' long-term corporate credit and issue ratings on the company.

Standard & Poor's Ratings Services today revised to negative from stable the outlook on its 'B' long-term corporate credit rating on Korean cable TV operator C&M Co. Ltd. (C&M). At the same time, we affirmed our 'B' long-term corporate credit rating on C&M and our 'B' issue rating on the senior notes issued by C&M Finance Ltd. and guaranteed by C&M.

The outlook revision to negative reflects C&M's gradually increasing refinancing risk due to the company's sizable debt maturities in March 2013. Although the company is currently preparing to refinance its bullet loan repayments, we view that uncertainties exist over the refinancing plan given volatile financial market conditions. In our view, the company's liquidity would likely to fall to "weak," under our criteria, if the company does not complete the refinancing by the first quarter of 2012.

When analyzing C&M's credit profile, Standard & Poor's takes a consolidated view that includes the company's parent, Kookmin Cable Investment Inc. (KCI; not rated). KCI is a special purpose vehicle that owns 93.8% of C&M shares. C&M's creditworthiness is directly linked to KCI's ability to service its debt, mainly through a cross-default clause in loan covenants on the debt of C&M and KCI.

The affirmation of the 'B' rating on C&M reflects its stable and solid operating performance, underpinned by its strong position in Korea's pay TV market in the most densely populated regions of the greater Seoul area. Despite the intensifying competition from Internet Protocol TV (IPTV), we expect the company to maintain strong operating profitability, with an EBITDA margin of about 49% in 2011.

The negative outlook reflects C&M's increasing refinancing and liquidity risk associated with its significant debt maturities in March 2013. We could lower the ratings if C&M does not adequately address these refinancing risks by the end of the first quarter of 2012. On the other hand, we could revise the outlook back to stable if the company addresses its upcoming debt maturities in a timely manner and if we expect the company to sustain its solid operating performance.