(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

Dec 12- Standard & Poor's Ratings Services said today that its ratings on Allianz Fire And Marine Insurance Japan Ltd. (AZFM; AA-/Negative/--) are unaffected by the placement of the insurer's German-based parent, Allianz SE (AZSE; AA/Watch Neg/A-1+), on CreditWatch with negative implications. On Dec. 9, 2011, we placed our 'AA' long-term counterparty credit and insurer financial strength ratings on AZSE and its related core entities on CreditWatch negative. However, our ratings on the Japanese subsidiary, AZFM, were excluded from the aforementioned CreditWatch placement, based on our current view that, even if we were to lower the ratings on the Allianz group, any downgrades are likely to be limited to one notch.

We consider AZFM as a core subsidiary of AZSE, based on our group rating methodology for insurance companies. Under the criteria, the ratings on a core subsidiary generally move in tandem with those on other core entities within the group. The ratings on AZFM, however, are one notch below the ratings on the other core entities in the group as they are constrained by the sovereign ratings on Japan (AA-/Negative/A-1+), given the insurer's business franchise and asset mix are highly concentrated in Japan's domestic market.

The negative CreditWatch placement of the Allianz group companies is prompted by our negative CreditWatch placement of the 15 members of the European Economic and Monetary Union (EMU or eurozone) on Dec. 5, 2011. Our CreditWatch placement of the Allianz group reflects the aggregate effects of exposure to eurozone sovereign debt, related bank debt and deposits, the resulting potential impact on capital adequacy, and the impact of the expected slowdown in economic activity in the eurozone. In our opinion, even if the ratings on other Allianz group companies are lowered, any downgrades are likely to be limited to one notch, which would bring the ratings to the same level as the current ratings on AZFM. Thus, the negative CreditWatch placement of the Allianz group companies would not have any immediate impact on the ratings on AZFM.

