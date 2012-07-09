(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
July 09 -
===============================================================================
Summary analysis -- Terna SpA ------------------------------------- 09-Jul-2012
===============================================================================
CREDIT RATING: A-/Negative/A-2 Country: Italy
Primary SIC: Electric Services
===============================================================================
Credit Rating History:
Local currency Foreign currency
20-Jan-2012 A-/A-2 A-/A-2
21-Sep-2011 A/A-1 A/A-1
10-Feb-2009 A+/A-1 A+/A-1
===============================================================================
Issues:
Rating Rating Date
EUR1.4 bil 2 tranche bnds N/A due 10/28/2024 A- 20-Jan-2012
EUR750 mil Sr Unsecd syndicated revolving ln
fac due 04/10/2011 bank ln A- 20-Jan-2012
EUR5 bil Sr Unsecd/S-T Debt med-term note prog
07/12/2006: sr unsecd A- 20-Jan-2012
EUR500 mil 2.731% inflation-linkesd med-term
nts ser 1 due 09/15/2023 A- 20-Jan-2012
EUR500 mil bank ln due 06/26/2013 A- 20-Jan-2012
EUR650 mil bank ln due 06/26/2015 A- 20-Jan-2012
EUR600 mil 4.875% med-term nts due 10/03/2019 A- 20-Jan-2012
EUR1.25 bil 4.75% med-term nts due 03/15/2021 A- 20-Jan-2012
EUR1.25 bil 4.125% med-term nts due 02/17/2017 A- 14-Feb-2012
EUR5 bil Sr Unsecd/S-T Debt med-term note prog
07/12/2006: S-T debt A-2 20-Jan-2012
Rationale
The ratings on Italian utility Terna SpA reflect Standard & Poor's Ratings
Services' view of the group's excellent business risk profile and significant
financial risk profile.
We base our assessment of Terna's excellent business risk profile on the
group's low-risk electricity network operations. This is supported by our
opinion of Italy's solid and favorable regulatory framework for electricity
transmission and dispatching, which was recently confirmed by the AEEG (the
Italian Authority for Electricity and Gas markets) for 2012-2015. The Italian
regulatory framework is based on fixed compensation for Terna's regulated
asset base. In our view, this alleviates Terna's direct exposure to country
risk and to the deteriorating macroeconomic environment in Italy. That said,
we note that the Italian government has already intervened with negative
effects on Terna's operations by introducing an extraordinary, albeit
temporary, "Robin Hood tax" on the group's operating profits. However, we
believe that the immediate impact of this tax on Terna's cash flow will be
limited.
Our assessment of Terna's "significant" financial risk profile reflects the
combination of a generous dividend policy and an ambitious capital expenditure
(capex) program. We consider Terna's planned capex to be inflexible to a
degree owing to upgrades needed in the group's electricity infrastructure,
coupled with the development of the grid to accompany the current pronounced
surge in renewable energy generation in Italy.
We consider Terna to be a government-related entity (GRE) under our criteria.
The 'A-' rating on Terna is based on our assessment of its stand-alone credit
profile (SACP) at 'a-'. In accordance with our methodology for rating GREs,
the rating also factors in our opinion that there is a "moderate" likelihood
that the Republic of Italy (unsolicited BBB+/Negative/A-2) would provide
timely and sufficient extraordinary support to Terna in the event of financial
distress. This is based on our assessment of Terna's:
-- "Important" role for the government, due to its position as Italy's
monopoly electricity transmission operator; its importance for national energy
policy; and its duties of ensuring the adequacy, safety, and reliability of
the Italian electricity grid.
-- "Limited" link with the Republic of Italy, which owns 70% of domestic
bank Cassa Depositi e Prestiti SpA (CDP; BBB+/Negative/A-2), which in turn has
a 30% stake in Terna. CDP has significant influence over the composition of
Terna's board and its strategy.