-- Standard & Poor's placed its financial strength and long-term counterparty ratings on most of the rated AXA group companies on CreditWatch with negative implications, following the placement of 15 eurozone sovereigns on CreditWatch with negative implications.

-- We are placing the 'AA-' financial strength and long-term counterparty ratings on AXA Life Insurance on CreditWatch negative due to its status as a core subsidiary within the AXA group, as the ratings on the group's other core subsidiaries have also been placed on CreditWatch negative.

-- We intend to resolve the CreditWatch placements on AXA Life Insurance after resolving the CreditWatch placements of the ratings on the 15 eurozone sovereigns and a review of the impact of the resolutions on AXA group companies.

Standard & Poor's Ratings Services today placed its 'AA-' financial strength and long-term counterparty ratings on AXA Life Insurance Co. Ltd. on CreditWatch with negative implications. AXA Life Insurance is a Japanese subsidiary of the France-based AXA group, one of the world's largest insurance and financial groups.

The negative CreditWatch placement of AXA Life Insurance is prompted by our negative CreditWatch placement of 15 members of the European Economic and Monetary Union (EMU or eurozone) on Dec. 5, 2011. The 'A' long-term counterparty rating on AXA, the holding company, and the 'AA-' financial strength and long-term counterparty ratings on its core subsidiaries were all placed on CreditWatch negative as of Dec. 9, 2011. (For more, please see "Various European Insurers Placed On CreditWatch Negative Following Recent Sovereign Rating Actions," published Dec. 9, 2011.) Our CreditWatch placement of the AXA group reflects the aggregate effects of exposure to eurozone sovereign debt, related bank debt and deposits, the resulting potential impact on capital adequacy, and the impact of the expected slowdown in economic activity in the eurozone.

We intend to resolve the CreditWatch placement on AXA Life Insurance upon the resolution of our CreditWatch placements on the AXA group. We intend to review the CreditWatch placement on AXA Life Insurance within four weeks after we complete our review of the eurozone sovereign ratings. We currently consider that, even if we were to lower the ratings on the holding company and its core subsidiaries, including AXA Life Insurance, any downgrades are likely to be within one notch.

