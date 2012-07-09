July 09 - Fitch Ratings has considered several scenarios for the eurozone to perform a 'what if' analysis on the resiliency and stability of 'AAAmmf'-rated money market funds (MMFs). Fitch considers three distinct scenarios in order to analyze potential implications for 'AAAmmmf'-rated MMFs. Fitch's base case remains that the eurozone will muddle through the sovereign debt crisis as a currency union and that no country will abandon the euro.

SCENARIO 1: Eurozone Exit by one Peripheral Country

Based on this analysis, Fitch believes that 'AAAmmf'-rated European money market funds are resilient in the hypothetical scenario of orderly exit from the eurozone by a peripheral country. As a result, Fitch-rated MMFs may continue to be rated 'AAAmmf' under this scenario. 'AAAmmf' rated European MMF are not directly exposed to peripheral eurozone countries, i.e. Greece, Ireland, Italy, Portugal and Spain. As of May 2012, euro and sterling denominated funds have an average of 70% of assets invested in issuers from core European countries and 30% outside the eurozone.

A scenario in which there was an exit from the eurozone by one peripheral country and sharp deterioration more generally in the credit profiles for peripheral Europe would primarily have a secondary effect on MMFs. The credit profile of MMFs would be adversely affected by likely rating downgrades of at least some core European banks, which are exposed to such countries, although it would mainly result in a reduced investment universe. Additionally, a third of eurozone bank ratings are currently at their Support Rating Floors and negative actions on the sovereign ratings would likely result in bank rating downgrades. MMFs rated 'AAAmmf' maintain 100% of their portfolios in Tier 1 credits, with 60% of portfolios consisting of 'F1+' issuers and 40% 'F1'.

Liquidity, rather than credit risk, is the more significant risk for MMFs facing a scenario of one or several countries exiting the eurozone. Liquidity risk for some 'prime' MMFs could result from heightened redemption requests as investors seek greater safety by switching to treasury funds or direct T-bill investments. Yet, MMFs are currently better positioned than in the immediate aftermath of the 2008 crisis to face large scale redemption requests. Most Fitch-rated European MMFs hold around 40%-50% (vs. 25%-30% in H108) of their portfolios in assets maturing in less than a week and maintain short average portfolio maturities (weighted average life (WAL) at 45 days on average).

SCENARIO 2: Disorderly Exit with Contagion

A more disorderly scenario, involving material contagion to banks and core eurozone countries, could lead to a severe market stress, that may include a shutdown of interbank markets affecting the liquidity of MMFs, similar to that experienced in 2008. In this more stressful scenario in which the EU/ECB policy response fails to control the situation, a 'flight to quality' by depositors and investors in other peripheral countries could precipitate bank runs, capital flight and a loss of government market access.

In this second, more severe scenario, Fitch believes redemption restrictions by some weaker MMFs, or those without well-resourced sponsors, is a possibility and could be implemented by fund sponsors or imposed by regulators to protect remaining investors and avoid forced selling. The timing of payments to redeeming investors would be a function of the applied measures, whether gates, full suspension or in specie redemptions. In this scenario, only funds unable to repay investors in a short period of time would likely be put on Rating Watch Negative (RWN) or downgraded. Fitch's 'BBBmmf' and 'BBmmf' ratings refer to situations in which shareholder liquidity is at risk due to adverse market conditions, heightened redemptions, and/or credit risk or already impaired due to wholesale imposition of redemption restrictions.

Fund sponsors able to call on other sources of liquidity, including access to central bank liquidity, would be better positioned to meet redemption requests. A key consideration when assigning 'AAAmmf' ratings to MMFs is whether the fund benefits from a well-resourced sponsor.

SCENARIO 3: Eurozone Breakup and Currency Re-denominations

In the event of a partial eurozone break-up, Fitch believes redenomination risk remains remote, as funds have no exposure to assets potentially at risk, i.e. issued by entities in peripheral Europe. Absent full break-up, transferability risk is also contained as Ireland and Luxembourg, where most 'AAAmmf' rated funds are domiciled, are unlikely to control capital flows without jeopardizing their status in the global economy.

Re-denomination and transferability risks could, however, become an issue in a full break-up scenario. The multiple implications including legal and operational considerations are difficult to estimate as they largely depend on how institutions would operationally organize a dismantling of the eurozone. Yet, Fitch believes a full break-up and demise of the euro remains highly unlikely.

