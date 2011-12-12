Dec 12- Fitch Ratings says the 2012 outlook for the EMEA building materials segment is Stable despite difficulties in the sector.

The full report "2012 Outlook: EMEA Building Materials" looks at the current difficult market situation for the building materials segment and the potential impact on the ratings of the main issuers.

Fitch believes that the sector will continue to face the same negative issues in 2012 as those which emerged in 2011, such as poor growth and margin deterioration. In mature markets, volumes will see only modest recovery or even a further decline in certain regions, such as southern Europe. Emerging markets could continue to see a better trend in volumes. However, margins will continue to be under pressure due to overcapacity in some markets, such as India or north Africa, and cost inflation. Therefore, Fitch does not anticipate any major recovery in margins in 2012.

However, the agency anticipates that EMEA building material companies will enter 2012 with better credit profiles than a year ago and have sufficient room to cope with another challenging year, with limited risks for rating downgrades. The agency expects issuers to maintain strict financial discipline and to maintain cash preservation measures. While an improvement in credit profiles achieved in 2011 allows for some increase in capex and dividends, these could be cut again should economic conditions worsen.

In addition, Fitch believes that liquidity across the issuers in the sector is strong and the refinancing risk is limited. Most of the companies have sufficient financial flexibility to handle capital market volatility.

A worsening in macroeconomic conditions represents the major risk factor for a negative change in the sector's rating outlook. A new recession in North America with a spill over effect in Western Europe would materially impact the sector's operating performance, particularly for those companies with limited exposure to Asia and other emerging markets. Issuers more exposed to emerging markets countries could sustain a moderate recession in mature countries with only limited risk to their ratings.

