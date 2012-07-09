(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
July 09 - Standard & Poor's Ratings Services said today that it has assigned 'AA' issue
credit ratings to the proposed U.S. dollar Sukuk Trust Certificates to be issued by SoQ Sukuk A
QSC, a special purpose vehicle (SPV) registered in Qatar (AA/Stable/A-1+) and wholly owned by
the state.
We believe the reason behind the transaction is to raise funds in accordance
with Islamic principles. The issuance of sukuk shall be made via the Shariah
principle of "ijara" (leasing). The assets underlying the lease will be
state-owned buildings and land in Qatar. Under the transaction, the state will
sell a pool of property assets to SoQ Sukuk A.
SoQ Sukuk A will enter into a trust arrangement under which it will hold the
assets as trustee for the certificate holders. The state is to act as
servicing agent to maintain the assets. SoQ Sukuk A will lease back the assets
to the state, which will make regular rental payments to SoQ Sukuk A. These
will be the basis for periodic distribution payments payable on the trust
certificates. The rental payment obligation ranks pari passu with other
unsecured and unsubordinated obligations of the state.
On maturity (dissolution of the trust), SoQ Sukuk B QSC, a second SPV wholly
owned by the state and registered in Qatar, will purchase the lease assets
from SoQ Sukuk A at the relevant exercise price, as specified in the purchase
undertaking. The purchase price in connection with this sale funds the
dissolution amount that is payable to the certificate holders. The state
guarantees the obligations of SoQ Sukuk B under the purchase undertaking in a
timely, irrevocable, and unconditional manner.
In our view, the two key rating factors underpinning the rating on the sukuk
are the rental payments to be made by Qatar, which ensure payment of the
periodic distribution amounts, and Qatar's guarantee on SoQ Sukuk B's
obligations, which ensures payment of the dissolution amount to certificate
holders. The rating on the sukuk is equalized with our rating on the senior
unsecured debt of Qatar. Standard & Poor's considers that Qatar has a strong
incentive to consider the performance of the trust certificates to be as
important as its conventional debt, because the rationale for the transaction
is to raise funds in accordance with Islamic principles, rather than to
separate the state's own obligations from those of the issuer, SoQ Sukuk A.
