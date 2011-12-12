(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
Dec 12- Fitch Ratings has downgraded the Commercial Bank of Dubai's (CBD) Viability
Rating (VR) to 'bb+' from 'bbb-' and simultaneously affirmed the Long-term Issuer Default Rating
(IDR) at 'A-' with a Stable Outlook. A full list of rating actions is at the end of this
release.
The VR downgrade reflects CBD's worsening asset quality trends due to weaker operating
conditions affecting its core private sector customers. Fitch expects asset quality to be a
challenge for CBD given its high loan concentrations, by name and sector including trade as well
as the elevated level of unsecured lending. Positively, Fitch recognises the bank's sound
capital levels, which provide strong loss absorption capacity as well as its solid funding and
liquidity profile.
CBD's IDRs and Support Rating reflect Fitch's opinion that there is a high probability of
external support from the UAE authorities if needed.
Fitch expects profitability to see little if any growth for 2011 as credit growth remains
subdued. However, CBD's profitability has proven relatively resilient in the past few years with
margins and profits remaining sound despite increasing impairment charges and lower revenues due
to a marginally declining loan book.
CBD's Tier 1 and Fitch Core Capital (FCC) ratios are sound and have been improving due to a
high proportion of retained earnings in the past few years.
The rating actions are as follows:
Long-Term IDR affirmed at 'A-' with a Stable Outlook
Short-Term IDR affirmed at 'F2'
VR downgraded to 'bb+' from 'bbb-'
Individual Rating downgraded to 'C/D' from 'C'
Support Rating affirmed at '1'
Support Rating Floor affirmed at 'A-'