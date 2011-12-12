(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

Dec 12- Fitch Ratings has downgraded the Commercial Bank of Dubai's (CBD) Viability Rating (VR) to 'bb+' from 'bbb-' and simultaneously affirmed the Long-term Issuer Default Rating (IDR) at 'A-' with a Stable Outlook. A full list of rating actions is at the end of this release.

The VR downgrade reflects CBD's worsening asset quality trends due to weaker operating conditions affecting its core private sector customers. Fitch expects asset quality to be a challenge for CBD given its high loan concentrations, by name and sector including trade as well as the elevated level of unsecured lending. Positively, Fitch recognises the bank's sound capital levels, which provide strong loss absorption capacity as well as its solid funding and liquidity profile.

CBD's IDRs and Support Rating reflect Fitch's opinion that there is a high probability of external support from the UAE authorities if needed.

Fitch expects profitability to see little if any growth for 2011 as credit growth remains subdued. However, CBD's profitability has proven relatively resilient in the past few years with margins and profits remaining sound despite increasing impairment charges and lower revenues due to a marginally declining loan book.

CBD's Tier 1 and Fitch Core Capital (FCC) ratios are sound and have been improving due to a high proportion of retained earnings in the past few years.

The rating actions are as follows:

Long-Term IDR affirmed at 'A-' with a Stable Outlook

Short-Term IDR affirmed at 'F2'

VR downgraded to 'bb+' from 'bbb-'

Individual Rating downgraded to 'C/D' from 'C'

Support Rating affirmed at '1'

Support Rating Floor affirmed at 'A-'