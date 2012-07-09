(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
July 09 - Standard & Poor's Ratings Services today assigned its 'A' rating to Korea
East-West Power Co. Ltd.'s (KEWP; A/Stable/--) proposed senior unsecured bonds. The
company plans to use proceeds from the bond issuance for refinancing and capital spending. The
rating on the bonds is subject to our review of final documentation.
Standard & Poor's Ratings Services has equalized the long-term corporate
credit rating on KEWP with the rating on Korea Electric Power Corp. (KEPCO;
A/Stable/A-1), which wholly owns KEWP. The rating on KEWP also reflects its
importance to the national electricity supply as well as a reduction in the
risk that the government of the Republic of Korea (local currency
A+/Stable/A-1; foreign currency A/Stable/A-1) will privatize it in the
foreseeable future.
We assess the stand-alone credit profile (SACP) for KEWP to be 'bbb'. The SACP
reflects our view that KEWP has a strong business risk profile--based on its
solid market position and significant financial risk profile--that takes into
account its need to make significant capital expenditures to meet growing
demand for electricity.
The stable outlook on KEWP reflects the outlook on KEPCO because we have
equalized the ratings on KEWP with the ratings on its parent company. As such,
we would lower the ratings on KEWP if we lowered the ratings on KEPCO.
Similarly, we would raise the ratings on KEWP if we raised the ratings on
KEPCO.
On the other hand, if the link between KEWP and KEPCO weakened such that KEPCO
were to reduce its ownership in KEWP, the ratings on KEWP may diverge from the
ratings on KEPCO and we would more likely than not lower them from the current
level.