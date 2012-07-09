(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
July 09 -
Ratings -- Tata Power Co. Ltd. ------------------------------------ 09-Jul-2012
CREDIT RATING: BB-/Negative/-- Country: India
Primary SIC: Electric Services
Mult. CUSIP6: 876566
Credit Rating History:
Local currency Foreign currency
24-Aug-2007 BB-/-- BB-/--
02-Feb-2005 BB+/-- BB+/--
Issues:
Rating Rating Date
US$300 mil 8.50% nts due 08/19/2017 BB- 24-Aug-2007