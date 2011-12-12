(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

Dec 12- Fitch Ratings has affirmed OJSC Rossiya Insurance Company's (Rossiya) Insurer Financial Strength (IFS) rating at 'B-' and National IFS ratings at 'BB-(rus)'. The Outlook is Negative.

The Negative Outlook continues to reflect the limited evidence that Rossiya will achieve a sustainable improvement of its underwriting performance in the medium term. Although the insurer's portfolio demonstrated growth in 9M11 for the first time since 2009, Fitch notes that this growth was largely achieved through the compulsory motor third party liability (MTPL) insurance business, a segment with intense competitive pressure in the local market. In the absence of competitive advantages that differentiate Rossiya from other players, Fitch believes the company is unlikely to achieve a healthier underwriting performance through this strategy.

The rating affirmation reflects the improvement of the combined ratio to 111% in 9M11 from 183% in 9M10 and 171% in 2010 - the 2010 figures were affected by adverse prior year reserve development. Fitch also notes that the rapid growth of premiums (55% on a gross of reinsurance basis and 71% on a net basis, in 9M11) slightly reduced the pressure of expense levels on Rossiya's combined ratio after a sharp contraction of premiums in 2009 and 2010. Nevertheless, the agency considers the 30% commission ratio and 29% expense ratio reported by Rossiya in 9M11 to still be high for an insurer with a high proportion of motor business in its portfolio. The agency believes that reducing commission levels will be a challenging task for Rossiya, as it is a medium-sized insurer with limited bargaining power and does not have access to alternative distribution capabilities.

In Fitch's opinion, if Rossiya were to fail to maintain improvements in its underwriting performance, this could result in reduced willingness of its beneficiary individual shareholder to support the company with further capital injections. Fitch would therefore consider a deterioration in the combined ratio in 2012 compared to 2011 as a trigger for a downgrade.

Conversely, Fitch would view positively an improved diversification of the portfolio towards more profitable lines of business and the return to positive levels of the underwriting result through more efficient expense management, although the agency does not believe this is a realistic target for the company in 2012.

On the positive side, Fitch notes that Rossiya's beneficiary individual shareholder continued to support the company with capital injections amounting to RUB0.5bn in 9M11 (2009: RUB1.1bn, 2010: RUB4.4bn), and helped to offset the large underwriting losses and bad debt write-offs. The agency also notes that the recent improvement of underwriting performance reduced, to some extent, the company's need and dependence on further capital injections.

While the track record of support has been favourable, Fitch continues to acknowledge risks related to the future ability and commitment of the shareholder to support Rossiya. These risks include a lack of transparency of Rossiya's beneficiary shareholder's ability to provide financial support and the fact that Rossiya is viewed as a non-core portfolio investment by the shareholder.

Fitch believes that Rossiya has an investment policy involving significant risks and considers this to be a rating constraint. The agency notes that the investment policy creates additional risks for the capital when the underwriting performance is loss-making. Fitch sees no potential for positive rating actions in the absence of improvements in the investment risk management area.