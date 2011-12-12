(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
Dec 12- Fitch Ratings has affirmed OJSC Rossiya Insurance
Company's (Rossiya) Insurer Financial Strength (IFS)
rating at 'B-' and National IFS ratings at 'BB-(rus)'. The
Outlook is Negative.
The Negative Outlook continues to reflect the limited
evidence that Rossiya will achieve a sustainable improvement of
its underwriting performance in the medium term. Although the
insurer's portfolio demonstrated growth in 9M11 for the first
time since 2009, Fitch notes that this growth was largely
achieved through the compulsory motor third party liability
(MTPL) insurance business, a segment with intense competitive
pressure in the local market. In the absence of competitive
advantages that differentiate Rossiya from other players, Fitch
believes the company is unlikely to achieve a healthier
underwriting performance through this strategy.
The rating affirmation reflects the improvement of the
combined ratio to 111% in 9M11 from 183% in 9M10 and 171% in
2010 - the 2010 figures were affected by adverse prior year
reserve development. Fitch also notes that the rapid growth of
premiums (55% on a gross of reinsurance basis and 71% on a net
basis, in 9M11) slightly reduced the pressure of expense levels
on Rossiya's combined ratio after a sharp contraction of
premiums in 2009 and 2010. Nevertheless, the agency considers
the 30% commission ratio and 29% expense ratio reported by
Rossiya in 9M11 to still be high for an insurer with a high
proportion of motor business in its portfolio. The agency
believes that reducing commission levels will be a challenging
task for Rossiya, as it is a medium-sized insurer with limited
bargaining power and does not have access to alternative
distribution capabilities.
In Fitch's opinion, if Rossiya were to fail to maintain
improvements in its underwriting performance, this could result
in reduced willingness of its beneficiary individual shareholder
to support the company with further capital injections. Fitch
would therefore consider a deterioration in the combined ratio
in 2012 compared to 2011 as a trigger for a downgrade.
Conversely, Fitch would view positively an improved
diversification of the portfolio towards more profitable lines
of business and the return to positive levels of the
underwriting result through more efficient expense management,
although the agency does not believe this is a realistic target
for the company in 2012.
On the positive side, Fitch notes that Rossiya's beneficiary
individual shareholder continued to support the company with
capital injections amounting to RUB0.5bn in 9M11 (2009:
RUB1.1bn, 2010: RUB4.4bn), and helped to offset the large
underwriting losses and bad debt write-offs. The agency also
notes that the recent improvement of underwriting performance
reduced, to some extent, the company's need and dependence on
further capital injections.
While the track record of support has been favourable, Fitch
continues to acknowledge risks related to the future ability and
commitment of the shareholder to support Rossiya. These risks
include a lack of transparency of Rossiya's beneficiary
shareholder's ability to provide financial support and the fact
that Rossiya is viewed as a non-core portfolio investment by the
shareholder.
Fitch believes that Rossiya has an investment policy
involving significant risks and considers this to be a rating
constraint. The agency notes that the investment policy creates
additional risks for the capital when the underwriting
performance is loss-making. Fitch sees no potential for positive
rating actions in the absence of improvements in the investment
risk management area.