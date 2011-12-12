(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

-- We placed our 'AAA' long-term unsolicited sovereign credit rating on the Republic of France on CreditWatch negative on Dec. 5, 2011.

-- In accordance with our criteria on government-related entities, we placed our 'AA-/A-1+' long- and short-term corporate credit ratings on French electricity transmission system operator RTE EDF Transport S.A. (RTE) on CreditWatch negative on Dec. 8, 2011.

-- The CreditWatch placement on RTE reflects that on the sovereign and our opinion that a downgrade of the sovereign is likely to result in a downgrade of RTE.

RATIONALE

The CreditWatch placement on RTE follows that on the Republic of France (AAA/Watch Neg/A-1+, unsolicited ratings) on Dec. 5, 2011. For further details, see "France's Unsolicited 'AAA' Long-Term Rating Placed On CreditWatch Negative," published on RatingsDirect on the Global Credit Portal.

In accordance with our rating methodology for government-related entities (GREs), we could lower the ratings on RTE by one notch if we downgrade the Republic of France by one or two notches.

The 'AA-' rating on RTE is based on the company's stand-alone credit profile (SACP), which we assess at 'a', as well as on our view that there is a "high" likelihood that the Republic of France would provide timely and sufficient extraordinary support to RTE in the event of financial distress.

In accordance with our criteria for GREs, our view of a "high" likelihood of extraordinary government support is based on our assessment of RTE's:

-- "Strong" link to the Republic of France. This primarily reflects that the French state owns and controls RTE through its 84.7% stake in Electricite de France (EDF; AA-/Watch Neg/A-1+). The French state represents one-third of the supervisory board, and maintains ongoing direct contact with the management of RTE. In addition, by law, RTE can only be owned by public entities and cannot be privatized.

-- "Very important" role as the monopoly electricity transmission system operator in the Republic of France. We view RTE as having a clear strategic importance to the government in its focus on ensuring electricity system safety and security of supply, developing the transmission grid, and maintaining international interconnections for electricity.

CREDITWATCH

In accordance with our rating methodology for GREs, we could lower the ratings on RTE by one notch if we lower the long-term rating on the Republic of France by one or two notches.

In addition, as part of our review, we will consider possible unforeseen consequences of any escalation of country risk on RTE's SACP, as well as RTE's link to, and role for, the French government.

We aim to resolve the CreditWatch on RTE once we resolve that on the Republic of France. Our policy is to resolve CreditWatch placements within 90 days, although we will attempt to resolve them sooner, if possible.