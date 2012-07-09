July 09 -
Ratings -- Shimao Property Holdings Ltd. -------------------------- 09-Jul-2012
CREDIT RATING: BB-/Stable/-- Country: Cayman Islands
Primary SIC: Subdividers and
developers, nec
Mult. CUSIP6: 82454X
Credit Rating History:
Local currency Foreign currency
09-Jul-2012 BB-/-- BB-/--
30-Sep-2008 BB/-- BB/--
Issues:
Rating Rating Date
US$350 mil 8.00% nts due 12/01/2016 B+ 09-Jul-2012
US$500 mil 9.65% nts due 08/03/2017 B+ 09-Jul-2012
US$350 mil 11.00% nts due 03/08/2018 B+ 09-Jul-2012