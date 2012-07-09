(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
July 09 -
Overview
-- CDFHC Group is likely to maintain its capitalization at a very strong
level following its acquisition of the second largest domestic securities
company.
-- We don't expect the group's enlarged securities business to weaken its
overall credit profile.
-- We are affirming our ratings on the CDFHC group and removing them from
CreditWatch with negative implications. The outlook is stable.
-- The stable outlook reflects our expectation that the group will
maintain very strong capitalization through a continuous de-risking strategy
and prudent capital policy over the next two years.
Rating Action
On July 9, 2012, Standard & Poor's Ratings Services affirmed its ratings on
the following entities of the China Development Financial Holding Corp.
(CDFHC) group. At the same time we removed the ratings from CreditWatch with
negative implications where they were placed on April 9, 2012:
-- The 'BBB-' long-term counterparty credit rating and 'A-3'short-term
rating on CDFHC as well as the 'cnA-/cnA-2' ratings on the Greater China
credit scale.
-- The 'BBB' long-term counterparty credit rating and 'A-2' short-term
rating on China Development Industrial Bank (CDIB) as well as the 'cnA/cnA-2'
ratings on the Greater China credit scale.
The outlook on the long-term ratings is stable.
Rationale
The rating affirmation reflects our expectation that the group's core unit,
CDIB, will maintain very strong capitalization despite the bank's recent
decision to send upstream new Taiwan dollar (NT$) 16 billion to CDHFC. This
was to support the holding company's acquisition of Taiwan's second largest
securities company, KGI Securities Co. Ltd. (not rated). We expect CDIB to
maintain its risk-adjusted capital (RAC) ratio at a very strong level in the
coming one to two years, underpinned by the groups de-risk asset allocation
strategy as well as its prudent capital policy. We estimate the bank's RAC
ratio at 16.3% as of the end of March 2012. CDIB has significantly reduced its
risk assets in recent quarters, such as direct investments, in preparation for
the capital deduction. We also expect the CDFHC group to gradually scale down
its proprietary trading position in line with its de-risking strategy.
We don't expect the CDFHC group's enlarged securities business to jeopardize
its overall credit profile. KGI's risk profile and manageable leverage are
unlikely to dilute the group's very strong capitalization over the next two
years. In addition, the volatile business nature of the securities business is
likely to be manageable under the group's very strong capital and earnings
profile.
Outlook
The stable outlook reflects our expectation that CDIB and the CDFHC group will
maintain very strong capitalization through a continuous de-risking strategy,
manageable asset growth, and prudent capital policy. We also expect that after
joining the CDFHC group, KGI to maintain its credit profile and operating
performance at least at the current adequate level.
We could lower the ratings on the group if CDIB's capitalization weakened, as
indicated by a fall in the bank's RAC to below 15%. We could also lower the
ratings on the group if CDFHC's capitalization weakened as a result of the
group's aggressive capital policy or increase in the risk appetite on its
banking and securities businesses, which will be opposite to our expectation
of the group's de-risking asset allocation strategy. We believe there is a low
likelihood that we will raise the ratings on the group over the next two years
as we do not expect meaningful improvements in CDIB's overall moderate risk
position and moderate funding and liquidity, which continue to be the bank's
and subsequently the group's major rating weaknesses.
Related Criteria And Research
-- Banks: Rating Methodology And Assumptions, Nov. 9, 2011
-- Banking Industry Country Risk Assessment Methodology And Assumptions,
Nov. 9, 2011
-- BICRA On Taiwan Maintained At Group '4', Nov. 9, 2011
-- Group Rating Methodology And Assumptions, Nov. 9, 2011
-- Bank Capital Methodology And Assumptions, Dec. 6, 2010
-- Analytical Approach To Assessing Nonoperating Holding Companies, March
17, 2009
-- Rating Securities Companies, June 9, 2004
Ratings List
Ratings Affirmed; Outlook Action
To From
China Development Financial Holding Corp.
Counterparty Credit Rating BBB-/Stable/A-3 BBB-/Watch Neg/A-3
Greater China Regional Scale cnA-/cnA-2 cnA-/Watch Neg/
cnA-2
China Development Industrial Bank
Counterparty Credit Rating BBB/Stable/A-2 BBB/Watch Neg/A-2
Greater China Regional Scale cnA/cnA-2 cnA/Watch Neg/
cnA-2