July 09 -

Overview

-- CDFHC Group is likely to maintain its capitalization at a very strong level following its acquisition of the second largest domestic securities company.

-- We don't expect the group's enlarged securities business to weaken its overall credit profile.

-- We are affirming our ratings on the CDFHC group and removing them from CreditWatch with negative implications. The outlook is stable.

-- The stable outlook reflects our expectation that the group will maintain very strong capitalization through a continuous de-risking strategy and prudent capital policy over the next two years.

Rating Action

On July 9, 2012, Standard & Poor's Ratings Services affirmed its ratings on the following entities of the China Development Financial Holding Corp. (CDFHC) group. At the same time we removed the ratings from CreditWatch with negative implications where they were placed on April 9, 2012:

-- The 'BBB-' long-term counterparty credit rating and 'A-3'short-term rating on CDFHC as well as the 'cnA-/cnA-2' ratings on the Greater China credit scale.

-- The 'BBB' long-term counterparty credit rating and 'A-2' short-term rating on China Development Industrial Bank (CDIB) as well as the 'cnA/cnA-2' ratings on the Greater China credit scale.

The outlook on the long-term ratings is stable.

Rationale

The rating affirmation reflects our expectation that the group's core unit, CDIB, will maintain very strong capitalization despite the bank's recent decision to send upstream new Taiwan dollar (NT$) 16 billion to CDHFC. This was to support the holding company's acquisition of Taiwan's second largest securities company, KGI Securities Co. Ltd. (not rated). We expect CDIB to maintain its risk-adjusted capital (RAC) ratio at a very strong level in the coming one to two years, underpinned by the groups de-risk asset allocation strategy as well as its prudent capital policy. We estimate the bank's RAC ratio at 16.3% as of the end of March 2012. CDIB has significantly reduced its risk assets in recent quarters, such as direct investments, in preparation for the capital deduction. We also expect the CDFHC group to gradually scale down its proprietary trading position in line with its de-risking strategy.

We don't expect the CDFHC group's enlarged securities business to jeopardize its overall credit profile. KGI's risk profile and manageable leverage are unlikely to dilute the group's very strong capitalization over the next two years. In addition, the volatile business nature of the securities business is likely to be manageable under the group's very strong capital and earnings profile.

Outlook

The stable outlook reflects our expectation that CDIB and the CDFHC group will maintain very strong capitalization through a continuous de-risking strategy, manageable asset growth, and prudent capital policy. We also expect that after joining the CDFHC group, KGI to maintain its credit profile and operating performance at least at the current adequate level.

We could lower the ratings on the group if CDIB's capitalization weakened, as indicated by a fall in the bank's RAC to below 15%. We could also lower the ratings on the group if CDFHC's capitalization weakened as a result of the group's aggressive capital policy or increase in the risk appetite on its banking and securities businesses, which will be opposite to our expectation of the group's de-risking asset allocation strategy. We believe there is a low likelihood that we will raise the ratings on the group over the next two years as we do not expect meaningful improvements in CDIB's overall moderate risk position and moderate funding and liquidity, which continue to be the bank's and subsequently the group's major rating weaknesses.

Ratings List

Ratings Affirmed; Outlook Action

To From

China Development Financial Holding Corp.

Counterparty Credit Rating BBB-/Stable/A-3 BBB-/Watch Neg/A-3

Greater China Regional Scale cnA-/cnA-2 cnA-/Watch Neg/

cnA-2

China Development Industrial Bank

Counterparty Credit Rating BBB/Stable/A-2 BBB/Watch Neg/A-2

Greater China Regional Scale cnA/cnA-2 cnA/Watch Neg/

cnA-2