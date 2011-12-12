(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

Dec 12- Fitch Ratings has assigned OJSC Alfa-Bank's five-year RUB5bn issue of senior unsecured bonds, due 2 December 2016 a final Long-term local currency rating of 'BB+' and National Long-term rating of 'AA(rus)'.

The rate of the first three coupons has been set at 9.25%. The bonds have a put option on 7 June 2013.

OJSC Alfa-Bank is the largest privately-owned bank in Russia by assets. It is part of the larger Alfa Bank Group, which is ultimately owned by six individuals, with the largest stakes held by Mikhail Fridman (36.47%) and German Khan (23.27%).