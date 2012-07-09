(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

July 09 - Fitch Ratings has affirmed India-based HPCL Biofuels Ltd's (HBL) National Long-Term rating at 'Fitch A(ind)'. The Outlook is Stable. A list of additional rating actions is provided at the end of this commentary.

The ratings continue to reflect Fitch's belief that the overall legal, operational and strategic ties between HBL and its 100% owner - Hindustan Petroleum Corporation Limited (HPCL, 'Fitch AAA(ind)'/Stable) - are strong enough to notch HBL's rating down from the parent's.

Operational ties between the two entities are strengthened by the degree of control exercised by HPCL over the day-to-day operations of HBL. The latter's top management personnel, which are involved in strategic decision-making and implementation, are also part of HPCL. Furthermore, finance-related decisions of HBL are also undertaken by HPCL's finance department.

Strategic ties between the two entities emanate from the benefits that will accrue to HPCL as a consequence of assured availability of ethanol. In line with the Indian government's policy for mandatory 5% blending of ethanol with petrol, HPCL set up HBL to ensure it secures its ethanol needs. HPCL is also keen to ensure that HBL is successful so as to replicate the model to other state petrol depots.

Fitch notes that HBL generated lower-than-expected revenue of INR48m from its integrated sugar mills in FY12 (the first full year of operations). The company also reported EBITDA losses of INR191m versus an expected profit. This was mainly a result of lower-than-expected capacity utilisations due to plant operational issues. Nonetheless, HBL's liquidity was comfortable due to the financial support extended by HPCL in the form of bridge loans and loans and advances. Against HBL's total debt of INR6,418m as on March 2012, HPCL provided financial assistance to the tune of INR2,075m.

Fitch expects revenue and profitability to improve from FY13 onwards. This is mainly due to the resolution of plant operational issues and sufficient sugarcane availability, resulting in higher capacity utilisation and production of sugar ethanol and power. However, HBL will continue to depend on HPCL's financial support in the short term, given its increasing working capital requirements and the start of current debt repayments.

Negative rating action may result from a weakening of the linkages between HPCL and HBL and a rating downgrade of HPCL.

Rating actions on HBL's bank loans are as follows

- INR4,149m long-term loans: affirmed at National Long-Term 'Fitch A(ind)'

- INR345m fund-based limits: affirmed at National Long-Term 'Fitch A(ind)'

- INR100m non-fund-based letter of credit: affirmed at National Short-Term 'Fitch A1(ind)'