Dec 12- Fitch Ratings has assigned India's IFB Industries Limited (IFB Industries) a National Long-Term Rating of 'Fitch A(ind)'. The Outlook is Stable. A list of additional rating actions is provided at the end of this commentary.

The ratings factor in IFB Industries's leading position in the domestic front-loading washing machine market, with a 70% market share, and its debt-free financial status since FY09 (year-end: March); the company emerged from Board for Industrial and Financial Reconstruction (BIFR) purview in January 2009. Fitch expects IFB Industries to remain debt free, supported by its strong liquidity position with free cash of INR272.9m, and mutual fund investments of INR461.7m in FY11.

The ratings also factor in IFB Industries's limited product profile and intense competition from large volume companies, such as LG Electronics Inc (Long-Term Issuer Default Rating (LT IDR): 'BBB'; Outlook: Negative) and Samsung Electronics Co Limited (LT IDR: 'A+'/Stable). The latter, along with the highly elastic demand in the consumer durable industry, impedes the company's ability to pass on the increased material costs to its customers. IFB Industries' revenue grew 25% yoy to INR6,654.7m in FY11, though its overall operating EBIDTA margins declined to 7.3% from 8.3%.

IFB Industries increased its installed capacity to 2,50,000 front loaders per year in FY11 from 2,25,000 front loaders per year in FY10. It has recently launched nine new models of washing machines, and plans to start exporting to European countries by end-FY12. Further, it has undertaken INR680m capex for FY12 to upgrade its engineering division at its plants in Kolkata and Bangalore, without utilising long-term borrowings from banks.

Negative rating guidelines include IFB Industries's EBIDTA margins declining significantly below 5% given its inability to pass on increased material costs. Further, a drop in its market share to below 50% would affect its ratings.

Incorporated in 1974, IFB Industries has two main businesses - home appliances and engineering division - which contributed 83% and 17% to FY11 revenues, respectively.

Fitch has also assigned ratings to IFB Industries's facilities as follows:

- INR300m letter of credit (18 months tenor for capex and capital goods): assigned at 'Fitch A (ind)'; and

- INR300m non-fund based limits: assigned at 'Fitch A1(ind)'.