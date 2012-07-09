(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
July 09 -
Overview
-- Cape Verde's twin deficits (external and fiscal) have widened
considerably in recent years, but in the medium term we expect these will
narrow. We also believe Cape Verde will remain politically stable, relative to
peers, and that real GDP growth will stay moderately strong.
-- Ongoing dependence on crisis-hit European economies for trade,
investment, and tourists poses risks.
-- We have affirmed our long- and short-term foreign and local currency
sovereign credit ratings on Cape Verde at 'B+/B'.
-- The stable outlook reflects our view that risks posed by the large
general government debt stock and twin deficits are broadly balanced by
economic growth prospects and still-strong donor support.
Rating Action
On July 9, 2012, Standard & Poor's Ratings Services affirmed its long- and
short-term foreign and local currency sovereign credit ratings on Cape Verde
at 'B+/B'. The outlook is stable.
The transfer and convertibility assessment is unchanged at 'BB'.