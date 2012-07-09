July 09 - Fitch Ratings has today affirmed Vertex Mortgage
Services Limited's (VMS) residential primary servicer ratings at 'RPS2-(prime)'
and 'RPS2-(subprime)'. Fitch has also removed the ratings from Rating Watch
Negative (RWN).
On 22 August 2011 Fitch placed VMS' servicer ratings on RWN following the public
announcement of the transfer of db-mortgages, administered by VMS, to another
third party servicer. The db portfolio represents approximately 60% of VMS'
total servicing portfolio, and Fitch considered the loss of the portfolio to
have potentially adverse effects on VMS from an operational perspective.
A key factor in Fitch's affirmation of the ratings was progress with Tesco Bank,
which VMS expects to neutralise the db mortgage exit over a period of 12 months,
and the recent extension of two existing servicing agreements. These are
positive steps to maintaining and growing VMS' servicing portfolio in the medium
term while continuing to obtain servicing income in the short term.
The ratings reflect VMS' enhanced training framework, strengthened risk
management and several IT developments. In 2011, VMS appointed a dedicated
training and competence officer, strengthened the risk and compliance function,
enhanced operational risk reporting and continued to demonstrate a commitment to
IT development through several enhancements and upgrades to existing systems.
The ratings also take into account the low level of internal audit activity in
recent years; however, the Vertex Group consider VMS to be low risk and is
satisfied with the number of specific audits which have been undertaken. Fitch
notes that no end to end internal audits of VMS have taken place in the past
four years. Also, the 2011 ISAE 3402 Type II Service Auditors Assurance Report
identified a number of minor exceptions, with an overall Qualified opinion.
As of January 2012, VMS had total assets under management of GBP2.64bn
comprising subprime (64%), buy-to-let (32%) and right-to-buy (4%) mortgages,
including over 20,000 mortgage loans. VMS administers securitised loans
totalling GBP1.75bn, representing 66% of the total portfolio.
Fitch employed its global and UK servicer rating criteria in analysing the
servicer's operations and financial condition, with the former criteria
including a comparison of similar UK servicers as part of the review process.
