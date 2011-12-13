(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

-- We expect Chinese property developer SIUD's financial risk profile to remain highly leveraged after its acquisition of SUD.

-- We are affirming the 'B' long-term corporate credit rating on SIUD and the 'B-' issue rating on the company's senior unsecured notes. We are removing all ratings from CreditWatch, where they were placed with positive implications on April 19, 2011.

-- The stable outlook reflects our expectations of ongoing parental support and an improvement in SIUD's financial performance in 2012.

Standard & Poor's Ratings Services said today that it had affirmed its 'B' long-term corporate credit rating on Chinese property developer Shanghai Industrial Urban Development Group Ltd. (SIUD). The outlook is stable. At the same time, we affirmed the 'B-' issue rating on the company's senior unsecured notes due 2014. We also affirmed the 'cnBB-' Greater China credit scale rating on SIUD and the 'cnB+' rating on the company's senior unsecured notes. We removed all the ratings from CreditWatch, where they had been placed with positive implications on April 19, 2011.

The rating action reflects our view that SIUD, after the consolidation of Shanghai Urban Development (Holdings) Co. Ltd. (SUD, not rated), will remain highly leveraged in the next year at least. SIUD completed its acquisition of a 59% stake in SUD from its parent Shanghai Industrial Holdings Ltd. (SIHL; not rated) on Nov. 23, 2011.

"We expect the enlarged company to improve its operating efficiency through integration, and gradually improve profitability and financial performance in the next one to two years," said Standard & Poor's credit analyst Steffi Chen. "The rating affirmation also reflects our expectation of ongoing implicit support from SIHL and SIUD's improved business risk profile after acquiring SUD."

In our view, the SUD acquisition has strengthened SIUD's business risk profile, and to a lesser degree, its financial risk profile due to SUD's stronger profitability but high stand-alone debt. The acquisition also improved SIUD's competitive position in the property development sector. We believe the deal also improved SIUD's market position in the Shanghai real estate market, given SUD's stronger brand and better track record.

"Nevertheless, in our view, SIUD's highly leveraged financial risk profile continues to limit any rating upside," said Ms. Chen. "The company's financial performance has been weak historically. It has reported losses since 2009. Although SUD has somewhat stronger credit metrics than SIUD alone, we expect the enlarged company's credit profile to modestly improve but remain weak in the next one to two years."

The stable outlook reflects our expectation that SIHL will continue to extend ongoing, implicit operational and financial support, including liquidity support to SIUD. We also anticipate that SIUD's financial performance will improve modestly in the next one to two years.

We may lower the rating if SIUD's financial performance shows no sign of improvement in 2012, thereby adding pressure to its cash flow and liquidity position. We may also lower the rating if parent support weakens, including but not limited to insufficient and untimely financial assistance when needed.

We may raise the rating if SIUD materially improves its operating and financial performances, such that its EBITDA margin improves to more than 15% and EBITDA interest coverage improves to more than 2x on a sustained basis. We could also raise the rating if we believe that parent support to SIUD has increased.

