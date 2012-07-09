July 09 - The mortgage settlement between U.S. state attorneys
general and the five largest mortgage servicers has introduced more clarity to
foreclosure standards and a marginal impact on private-label RMBS performance
thus far, according to Fitch Ratings.
As per the settlement agreed upon five months ago, $25 billion was provided for
borrower relief. Of that amount, $10 billion was allotted to principal
reductions for borrowers who owe more on their mortgages than their homes are
worth and are at imminent risk of default. The servicers can meet the settlement
target amounts by providing the principal reductions to either portfolio loans
on balance sheet or to securitized loans in private-label RMBS.
At the time the settlement was initially announced, it was uncertain whether the
servicers would elect to disproportionately apply the reductions to securitized
loans rather than portfolio loans. Fitch was also concerned that borrowers who
could otherwise continue to make their mortgage payments would strategically
default to become eligible for a principal reduction.
Over the last several months, principal reduction activity has increased in
private label RMBS, albeit not significantly. Roughly 30% of loan modifications
in June included a principal reduction, up from roughly 20% in February.
However, that figure was increasing prior to the settlement (up from 10% at the
start of 2011).
Although practice varies materially by individual servicer, the combined
activity of servicers included in the settlement is consistent with that of
servicers not in the settlement. Thus, it appears some of the increased
principal reduction activity in 2012 is likely a continuation of an earlier
trend rather than a direct result of the settlement.
Fitch views strategic defaults as an ongoing concern. That said, there does not
appear to be any sign yet of a material change in the behavior of underwater
borrowers attempting to strategically default to qualify for a reduction. In
fact, the current-to-delinquent monthly roll-rates for underwater borrowers have
continued to improve slightly since the announced settlement. Roll-rates
improved 3.1% in February to 2.8% in June. This is consistent with the rate of
improvement experienced prior to the settlement.
The most significant impact of the settlement to date may have been the
clarification of foreclosure standards for servicers. The clarity has helped
reduce some prior uncertainty as servicers waited for the final settlement
terms. This may be reflected initially in increased foreclosure initiation
rates, which rose to roughly 12% of delinquent loans in June. This is the
highest figure since first half-2009.
However, it will take more time for servicers to fully implement programs and
procedures included in the settlement. As such, the full impact on RMBS
transactions is certainly not yet apparent. Fitch will continue to monitor the
performance of the transactions to assess any change in servicer behavior in the
coming months.