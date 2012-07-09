July 09 -
Summary analysis -- Isle of Capri Casinos Inc. -------------------- 09-Jul-2012
CREDIT RATING: B/Stable/-- Country: United States
State/Province: Mississippi
Primary SIC: Hotels and motels
Mult. CUSIP6: 147575
Mult. CUSIP6: 464592
Mult. CUSIP6: 46459L
Credit Rating History:
Local currency Foreign currency
04-Dec-2008 B/-- B/--
02-May-2008 B+/-- B+/--
Rationale
Standard & Poor's Ratings Services' corporate credit rating on St. Louis,
Mo.-based Isle of Capri Casinos Inc. reflects our assessment of the company's
financial risk profile as "highly leveraged" and our assessment of company's
business risk profile as "fair," according to our criteria.
Our assessment of Isle's financial risk profile as highly leveraged reflects
our expectation that adjusted leverage will remain over 6x in the near term
and our expectation that the company will generate negative free operating
cash flow in fiscal 2013. These factors are offset by minimal near-term
maturities until November 2013 (when the credit facility matures if the $357
million subordinated notes due 2014 have not been refinanced), the company's
good interest coverage, and adequate liquidity.
Our assessment of Isle's business risk profile as fair reflects its
geographically diverse portfolio, despite locations facing competitive
pressures because of the second-tier market position of many of its
properties, and the company's focus on regional gaming markets, which
experienced a lower level of revenue volatility over the last economic cycle
than destination markets. Additionally, the near-term opening of the Cape
Girardeau casino will improve Isle's diversity and its opening, along with
planned asset refurbishment projects across the portfolio, will enhance the
company's asset quality. Isle owns and operates 14 gaming facilities in the
U.S.
In fiscal 2012 (ended April), net revenue increased around 4% and EBITDA,
adjusted for stock compensation, increased by about 5% year over year. (This
is after incorporating insurance proceeds of about $10 million related to its
flood claims associated with the flooding along the Mississippi River in the
first quarter of fiscal 2012.) Isle's performance was largely attributable to
strong net revenue and property level EBITDA growth in Black Hawk and Pompano.
Isle outperformed our full year forecast for relatively flat revenue and
EBITDA in fiscal 2012.
In fiscal 2013, we expect net revenue and EBITDA to grow in low-single-digit
area (excluding Biloxi). Our revenue forecast incorporates our economist's
expectation for modest growth in GDP and consumer spending. Our forecast also
incorporates incremental revenue from the opening of Cape Girardeau, as well
as a modest decline in net revenue at Isle's Kansas City property due to the
impact of the opening of Penn's Hollywood casino. We expect Cape Girardeau,
which the company plans to open in November 2012 at a cost of $135 million,
will generate at least a low-teens-percentage EBITDA return on investment in
its first full year of operations. We also expect Isle to move forward with
its Nemacolin development project as soon as it formally receives the gaming
license. (The award of the license has been appealed and a decision is still
pending.) Isle expects the Nemacolin project to cost about $50 million and the
construction period to be nine months.
Under our performance expectations and capital spending assumptions, Isle's
credit measures should remain in line with the current rating, in our view,
including adjusted debt to EBITDA over 6x and EBITDA coverage of interest of
above 2x. We expect proceeds from Isle's recently completed sale of its
smaller Lake Charles riverboat and the sale of its Biloxi property (when
completed) will provide additional liquidity for development opportunities
like Cape Girardeau in Missouri and Nemacolin in Pennsylvania, and
reinvestment across the existing portfolio of assets.
Liquidity
Under our performance expectations, Isle has an "adequate" liquidity profile,
according to our criteria. Relevant expectations, assumptions, and factors in
our assessment include:
-- We expect sources of liquidity (including cash and revolver
availability) over the next 12 to 18 months to exceed uses by at least 1.2x.
-- We expect net sources to be positive, even if EBITDA declines 15% over
the next 12 months.
-- We believe Isle has sound relationships with its banks and will have
sufficient cushion relative to its covenants.
-- We believe Isle has satisfactory standing in the credit markets and
will successfully refinance its 7% senior subordinated notes prior to Nov. 1,
2013.
Isle's sources of liquidity include cash on hand, revolver availability, and
internally generated cash flow. At April 29, 2012, Isle had about $94 million
of cash on hand, most of which we believe is required for operations. The
company had no borrowings on its $300 million revolving credit facility,
although availability at April 29, 2012 was limited to $258 million based on
financial covenant limits and factoring in $29 million in letters of credit.
Isle generated about $118 million in cash flow from operations in 2012,
sufficient to fund $75 million in capital expenditures. Given our operating
performance assumptions, we expect cash flow from operations to be relatively
flat in fiscal 2013. We expect capital expenditure in fiscal 2013 to be around
$150 million. Isle expects to spend about $85 million on its Cape Girardeau
project, and $55 to $65 million on maintenance capital spending and hotel
refresh projects. We believe Isle will use availability under its revolving
credit facility, as well as operating cash flow generation and proceeds from
planned asset sales, to fund its outlined capital expenditures.
Isle's credit facility contains three financial maintenance covenants,
including a maximum total leverage ratio currently set at 7.35x, a maximum
senior leverage ratio currently set at 3.75x, and a minimum interest coverage
ratio currently set at 2.00x. The covenants do not tighten from current levels
until February 2013. Based on our operating performance assumptions, we
believe Isle will have sufficient cushion relative to its covenants. Debt
maturities over the next two years are minimal and consist solely of term loan
amortization. Isle's credit facility matures Nov. 1, 2013 unless the company
successfully refinances its 7% million subordinated notes due March 2014. We
believe the company will successfully refinance these notes, at which point
the revolving credit facility maturity will extend to 2016 and the term loan
maturity to 2017.
Outlook
Our stable rating outlook on Isle of Capri Casinos reflects our expectation
that intermediate-term credit measures will remain in line with the current
rating--specifically that operating lease-adjusted leverage will remain over
6x and EBITDA coverage of interest at above the 2x area. We have incorporated
an expectation for low-single digit revenue and EBITDA growth in fiscal 2013.
We would not likely consider a higher rating until we can better assess the
returns on the company's Cape Giradeau and we gain confidence that operating
lease-adjusted leverage will decrease to and remain below 6x on a sustained
basis. While less likely given our slightly positive outlook for regional
gaming markets, we would consider a lower rating if operating performance is
meaningfully below our expectations over the next several quarters as a result
of increasing competition or a weaker-than-expected economy, to the extent
that we expected operating lease-adjusted leverage to be sustained above 8x or
EBITDA coverage of interest to fall below 1.5x. Rating downside potential
could also stem from a meaningful increase in planned development capital
spending through additional projects or cost overruns on outlined projects
such that we no longer believe that the company has adequate liquidity to fund
its spending needs.
