Summary analysis -- Isle of Capri Casinos Inc. -------------------- 09-Jul-2012

CREDIT RATING: B/Stable/-- Country: United States

State/Province: Mississippi

Primary SIC: Hotels and motels

Mult. CUSIP6: 147575

Mult. CUSIP6: 464592

Mult. CUSIP6: 46459L

Credit Rating History:

Local currency Foreign currency

04-Dec-2008 B/-- B/--

02-May-2008 B+/-- B+/--

Rationale

Standard & Poor's Ratings Services' corporate credit rating on St. Louis, Mo.-based Isle of Capri Casinos Inc. reflects our assessment of the company's financial risk profile as "highly leveraged" and our assessment of company's business risk profile as "fair," according to our criteria.

Our assessment of Isle's financial risk profile as highly leveraged reflects our expectation that adjusted leverage will remain over 6x in the near term and our expectation that the company will generate negative free operating cash flow in fiscal 2013. These factors are offset by minimal near-term maturities until November 2013 (when the credit facility matures if the $357 million subordinated notes due 2014 have not been refinanced), the company's good interest coverage, and adequate liquidity.

Our assessment of Isle's business risk profile as fair reflects its geographically diverse portfolio, despite locations facing competitive pressures because of the second-tier market position of many of its properties, and the company's focus on regional gaming markets, which experienced a lower level of revenue volatility over the last economic cycle than destination markets. Additionally, the near-term opening of the Cape Girardeau casino will improve Isle's diversity and its opening, along with planned asset refurbishment projects across the portfolio, will enhance the company's asset quality. Isle owns and operates 14 gaming facilities in the U.S.

In fiscal 2012 (ended April), net revenue increased around 4% and EBITDA, adjusted for stock compensation, increased by about 5% year over year. (This is after incorporating insurance proceeds of about $10 million related to its flood claims associated with the flooding along the Mississippi River in the first quarter of fiscal 2012.) Isle's performance was largely attributable to strong net revenue and property level EBITDA growth in Black Hawk and Pompano. Isle outperformed our full year forecast for relatively flat revenue and EBITDA in fiscal 2012.

In fiscal 2013, we expect net revenue and EBITDA to grow in low-single-digit area (excluding Biloxi). Our revenue forecast incorporates our economist's expectation for modest growth in GDP and consumer spending. Our forecast also incorporates incremental revenue from the opening of Cape Girardeau, as well as a modest decline in net revenue at Isle's Kansas City property due to the impact of the opening of Penn's Hollywood casino. We expect Cape Girardeau, which the company plans to open in November 2012 at a cost of $135 million, will generate at least a low-teens-percentage EBITDA return on investment in its first full year of operations. We also expect Isle to move forward with its Nemacolin development project as soon as it formally receives the gaming license. (The award of the license has been appealed and a decision is still pending.) Isle expects the Nemacolin project to cost about $50 million and the construction period to be nine months.

Under our performance expectations and capital spending assumptions, Isle's credit measures should remain in line with the current rating, in our view, including adjusted debt to EBITDA over 6x and EBITDA coverage of interest of above 2x. We expect proceeds from Isle's recently completed sale of its smaller Lake Charles riverboat and the sale of its Biloxi property (when completed) will provide additional liquidity for development opportunities like Cape Girardeau in Missouri and Nemacolin in Pennsylvania, and reinvestment across the existing portfolio of assets.

Liquidity

Under our performance expectations, Isle has an "adequate" liquidity profile, according to our criteria. Relevant expectations, assumptions, and factors in our assessment include:

-- We expect sources of liquidity (including cash and revolver availability) over the next 12 to 18 months to exceed uses by at least 1.2x.

-- We expect net sources to be positive, even if EBITDA declines 15% over the next 12 months.

-- We believe Isle has sound relationships with its banks and will have sufficient cushion relative to its covenants.

-- We believe Isle has satisfactory standing in the credit markets and will successfully refinance its 7% senior subordinated notes prior to Nov. 1, 2013.

Isle's sources of liquidity include cash on hand, revolver availability, and internally generated cash flow. At April 29, 2012, Isle had about $94 million of cash on hand, most of which we believe is required for operations. The company had no borrowings on its $300 million revolving credit facility, although availability at April 29, 2012 was limited to $258 million based on financial covenant limits and factoring in $29 million in letters of credit.

Isle generated about $118 million in cash flow from operations in 2012, sufficient to fund $75 million in capital expenditures. Given our operating performance assumptions, we expect cash flow from operations to be relatively flat in fiscal 2013. We expect capital expenditure in fiscal 2013 to be around $150 million. Isle expects to spend about $85 million on its Cape Girardeau project, and $55 to $65 million on maintenance capital spending and hotel refresh projects. We believe Isle will use availability under its revolving credit facility, as well as operating cash flow generation and proceeds from planned asset sales, to fund its outlined capital expenditures.

Isle's credit facility contains three financial maintenance covenants, including a maximum total leverage ratio currently set at 7.35x, a maximum senior leverage ratio currently set at 3.75x, and a minimum interest coverage ratio currently set at 2.00x. The covenants do not tighten from current levels until February 2013. Based on our operating performance assumptions, we believe Isle will have sufficient cushion relative to its covenants. Debt maturities over the next two years are minimal and consist solely of term loan amortization. Isle's credit facility matures Nov. 1, 2013 unless the company successfully refinances its 7% million subordinated notes due March 2014. We believe the company will successfully refinance these notes, at which point the revolving credit facility maturity will extend to 2016 and the term loan maturity to 2017.

Outlook

Our stable rating outlook on Isle of Capri Casinos reflects our expectation that intermediate-term credit measures will remain in line with the current rating--specifically that operating lease-adjusted leverage will remain over 6x and EBITDA coverage of interest at above the 2x area. We have incorporated an expectation for low-single digit revenue and EBITDA growth in fiscal 2013.

We would not likely consider a higher rating until we can better assess the returns on the company's Cape Giradeau and we gain confidence that operating lease-adjusted leverage will decrease to and remain below 6x on a sustained basis. While less likely given our slightly positive outlook for regional gaming markets, we would consider a lower rating if operating performance is meaningfully below our expectations over the next several quarters as a result of increasing competition or a weaker-than-expected economy, to the extent that we expected operating lease-adjusted leverage to be sustained above 8x or EBITDA coverage of interest to fall below 1.5x. Rating downside potential could also stem from a meaningful increase in planned development capital spending through additional projects or cost overruns on outlined projects such that we no longer believe that the company has adequate liquidity to fund its spending needs.

