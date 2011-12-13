(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

Dec 13- Standard & Poor's Ratings Services said today its long-term corporate credit rating and debt rating on Korea-based paint and building materials manufacturer KCC Corp. (KCC; BBB/Stable/--) are unaffected by the company's plan to buy shares in Samsung Everland Inc. (Samsung Everland; not rated).

KCC announced Dec. 12, 2011, that it would acquire a 17% stake in Samsung Everland for Korean won (KRW) 774 billion. Samsung Everland plays a pivotal role in Samsung Group's ownership structure, holding 19% of Samsung Life Insurance Co. Ltd. (not rated). KCC is likely to complete the acquisition by the end of January 2012.

In our view, KCC's acquisition of shares in Samsung Everland would impair its financial risk profile somewhat because it would deplete its cash holdings and might increase its debt. However, we believe that following the acquisition, the company is likely to maintain a financial risk profile commensurate with the current rating because we expect it to limit its use of debt to make this acquisition. In our view, the company is likely to fund the acquisition mostly with current cash holdings and the disposal of a portion of its equity investments worth around KRW2 trillion as of Sept. 30, 2011. The company has a record of funding acquisitions through the sale of equity investments, and it disposed of a KRW637 billion stake in Mando Corporation (not rated) in July 2011 and a KRW240 billion stake in Hyundai Motor Co. (BBB/Positive/--) in December 2011 to help with the current acquisition.

Furthermore, we believe the acquisition demonstrates weak corporate governance at KCC because it lacks a clear rational and it is difficult to assess the company's future plans for the acquired shares.