May 18 - Fitch Ratings has revised the Outlook on the Azerbaijan
Mortgage Fund under the Central Bank of Azerbaijan Republic (AMF) to Stable from
Positive and affirmed its Long-term foreign currency and local currency ratings
at 'BBB-'.
The rating action reflects the revision of Azerbaijan's Outlook (see "Fitch
Revises Azerbaijan's Outlook to Stable; Affirms at 'BBB-'" dated 11 May 2012 at
www.fitchratings.com) as well as Fitch's assessment of continuing robustness of
the support framework in place for AMF from its sponsor (Central Bank of
Azerbaijan Republic).
AMF's ratings are equalised with the Azerbaijan sovereign rating, reflecting the
entity's public sector status, its tight control by the sovereign through the central bank and
its important role in the government's housing finance policy. Fitch uses its
public-sector entities rating criteria and applies a top-down approach in its
analysis of AMF. Provision of affordable housing is a high priority for the
state. Article 43 of the constitution recognises the need to respond to the
country's housing demand, particularly in light of the increasing demand for
higher standard urban housing within the country.
AMF was established as a public sector entity by decree No. 299 of the president
of the Republic of Azerbaijan in September 2005. AMF's main purpose is to create
funding mechanisms which provide home ownership to Azerbaijani citizens, through
long-term financing, and to attract domestic and foreign investment into
mortgage financing. It reports directly to the central bank whose management
board act as AMF's board of directors. Although it has its own separate budget,
AMF receives budget income appropriations. The entity's accounts are audited by
an independent auditor appointed by the central bank.