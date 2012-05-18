BRIEF-Pidilite Industries says Pidilite USA enters into agreement with Niteo Products LLC
* Pidilite USA (PUSA) entered into agreement with Niteo Products LLC, USA for sale of business of cyclo division of pusa
(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
May 18 - Fitch Ratings has published a new issue report on MMFSL DA March 2012. The report is available at www.fitchratings.com or by clicking on the link above.
Link to Fitch Ratings' Report: MMFSL DA March 2012
* Pidilite USA (PUSA) entered into agreement with Niteo Products LLC, USA for sale of business of cyclo division of pusa
BANGKOK, June 8 Prices of Thai rice hit their highest in nearly four years while those of the Vietnamese grain rose to their strongest in more than two years on strong demand from key importing countries, traders said on Thursday.