(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

May 18 -

Summary analysis -- Franshion Properties (China) Ltd. ------------- 18-May-2012

CREDIT RATING: BB+/Stable/-- Country: Hong Kong

Primary SIC: Real estate

agents and

managers

Mult. CUSIP6: 355457

Credit Rating History:

Local currency Foreign currency

29-Nov-2011 BB+/-- BB+/--

31-Mar-2011 BBB-/-- BBB-/--

Rationale

The corporate credit rating on Franshion Properties (China) Ltd. reflects the company's 'bb+' stand-alone credit profile (SACP) and our expectation that Franshion may benefit from some of the potential extraordinary government support for its parent, Sinochem Hong Kong (Group) Co. Ltd. (Sinochem HK: BBB/Stable/--; cnA/--). In our view, Franshion's property business is strategically important, but not a core business, of Sinochem HK. We expect Franshion to remain a significant profit contributor to its parent over the next two to three years.

Franshion's SACP reflects the company's high project concentration, limited geographic diversification, substantial capital spending needs, and volatile financial performances. The company's recurring income from property leasing and hotel operations, the high quality of its leasing and development assets, and good execution record temper these weaknesses. We assess Franshion's business risk profile to be "fair".

In our view, Franshion's "significant" financial risk profile is not likely to improve materially in the next one to two years. We expect the company to achieve the same level of property sales in 2012 as in 2011. An improvement in its financial ratios, however, will likely be modest due to the uneven recognition of properties sold and a high level of borrowings. Franshion's large cash balance and its good financial flexibility temper this weakness.