BRIEF-Guangzhou R&F Properties says May contracted sales was approximately RMB7.26 billion
* Group's contracted sales for month of May 2017 amounted to approximately RMB7.26 billion Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
Solidarnost
For the full text of this story please click the following link:
* Group's contracted sales for month of May 2017 amounted to approximately RMB7.26 billion Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
MUMBAI, June 1 India's shares were flat, while bonds gained slightly despite data showing weaker-than-expected economic growth, with investors still betting the economy will improve.