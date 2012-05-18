May 18 - The slow upward trajectory in late-pays continued this past month for U.S. CREL CDO delinquencies, according to the latest index results from Fitch Ratings.

U.S. CREL CDO delinquencies rose slightly in April to 13.9% from 13.6% in March, according to the latest index results from Fitch Ratings.

New delinquent assets in April consisted of the following:

--Four matured balloon loan interests; and

--Two newly credit impaired CMBS bonds.

Offsetting these new delinquencies were nine assets that were removed from the index last month. These included four assets disposed of at a loss, two modified/extended loans, and three securities no longer impaired. CREL CDO asset managers reported approximately $28 million in realized losses in April.

Additional information is available in Fitch's weekly e-newsletter, 'U.S. CMBS Market Trends', which also contains recent rating actions and an overview of newly released CMBS research, including Fitch presales and Focus reports. The link below enables market participants to sign up to receive future issues of the E-newsletter: