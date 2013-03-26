REFILE-BRIEF-Perennial Real Estate responds to query regarding trading activity
* Refers to articles titled "UE owners said to have picked perennial for talks" published in bloomberg and business times today
Al Madina Insurance Company SAOC
For the full text of this story please click the following link:
* Refers to articles titled "UE owners said to have picked perennial for talks" published in bloomberg and business times today
DUBAI, June 1 Most stock markets in the Gulf rose in early trade on Thursday, with Abu Dhabi's Dana Gas still buoyed by hopes for payments from the Kurdistan Regional Government (KRG).