May 18 -
===============================================================================
Ratings -- Appleton Papers Inc. ----------------------------------- 18-May-2012
===============================================================================
CREDIT RATING: B/Watch Pos/-- Country: United States
State/Province: Wisconsin
Primary SIC: Industrial &
personal service
paper
Mult. CUSIP6: 038101
Mult. CUSIP6: 038104
===============================================================================
Credit Rating History:
Local currency Foreign currency
02-Oct-2009 B/-- B/--
01-Oct-2009 SD/-- SD/--
18-Aug-2009 CC/-- CC/--
02-Feb-2009 B/-- B/--
===============================================================================
Issues:
Rating Rating Date
US$305 mil first-lien nts due 06/30/2015 B+/WatchP 25-Jan-2010
US$150 mil 9.75% sr sub nts due 06/15/2014 CCC+/WatchP 02-Oct-2009
US$162 mil 11.25% second-lien nts due
12/15/2015 CCC+/WatchP 02-Oct-2009