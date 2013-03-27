BRIEF-Alliance confirms appointment of Willis Towers Watson to manage trust's equity portfolio
* Alliance Trust PLC today confirms appointment of Willis Towers Watson (WTW) to manage trust's equity portfolio
Papua New Guinea
For the full text of this story please click the following link:
* Alliance Trust PLC today confirms appointment of Willis Towers Watson (WTW) to manage trust's equity portfolio
* Says Third Point Offshore Fund up 0.8 percent in March, up 5.9 percent for the year. Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reporting By Simon Jessop)
* Socialists' alliance with far left surprises by its longevity