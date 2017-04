BRIEF-Quest for Growth expects Ogeda acquisition to positively impact NAV by EUR 0.57/share

* If Ogeda acquisition is closed successfully, Quest for Growth expects positive impact on its NAV of about 8.6 million euros ($9.2 million) or 0.57 euros per share Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9366 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)