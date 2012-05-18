(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
May 18 - Standard & Poor's Ratings Services has published a commentary article discussing
the role of credit ratings in the financial system, and how certain misuses have distorted that
role.
"The role of credit ratings in the financial system is to reduce the knowledge
gap, or 'information asymmetry,' between issuers and investors," said Mark
Adelson, Senior Research Fellow at Standard & Poor's. "In doing so, they allow
markets to function more smoothly by helping investors differentiate stronger
credits from weaker ones."
Credit ratings and their underlying analyses are themselves information
products: Credit ratings are independent opinions about the creditworthiness
of issuers and securities.
"Investors can make best use of them when they use credit ratings as a
complement to their own analysis," Mr. Adelson said. "When used in such a
fashion, credit ratings can properly fulfill their role in reducing
information asymmetry."
However, when market participants use credit ratings in ways for which they
were not designed, the result can be an increase in information asymmetry.
Misuses of ratings--including "rating shopping" by issuers, the regulatory use
of ratings, and the use of ratings as a substitute for an investor's own
analysis--have all contributed to distortions of a credit rating's true role.
"The hope is that greater understanding of what credit ratings really are and
what they aim to do can benefit all market participants and create a stronger,
more efficient financial system," Mr. Adelson said.
The full report, "The Role Of Credit Ratings In The Financial System," was
published May 17, 2012, on RatingsDirect on the Global Credit Portal, at
www.globalcreditportal.com, and on Standard & Poor's Web site, at
www.standardandpoors.com.