===============================================================================

Summary analysis -- Mastellone Hermanos S.A. ---------------------- 18-May-2012

===============================================================================

CREDIT RATING: B-/Stable/-- Country: Argentina

Primary SIC: Dairy Products

Mult. CUSIP6: 57632P

===============================================================================

Credit Rating History:

Local currency Foreign currency

15-Nov-2010 B-/-- B-/--

20-Apr-2005 --/-- --/--

===============================================================================

Rationale

On April 24, 2012, Standard & Poor's Ratings Services affirmed its ratings on Argentina-based dairy products producer Mastellone Hermanos S.A. (Mastellone) following Argentina's outlook revision to negative from stable. Our ratings on the company are already below those of the sovereign, reflecting individual credit factors that are not substantially affected at this point by a potential deterioration of the risk of doing business in Argentina.

Standard & Poor's ratings on Mastellone Hermanos S.A. continue to reflect its exposure to the volatile and competitive Argentine dairy industry, limited flexibility to shift increasing costs of raw milk to final prices, relatively high leverage, and refinancing risk stemming from increasing debt maturities in 2013. The company is also exposed to foreign-currency mismatch risks, since it generates most of its cash in Argentine pesos and denominates almost all of its debt in U.S. dollars. The company's relatively good competitive position in the industry, based on its extensive distribution network and strong brand recognition, partly mitigate its weaknesses. We assess Mastellone's business risk profile as "vulnerable" and its financial risk profile as "highly leveraged."

Mastellone will likely continue to focus on launching higher-value-added product lines, mainly in the cheese segment, to offset the decrease in margins on more basic and essential products. Assuming a moderate depreciation of the Argentine peso and increases in raw milk prices of about 15% per year, we expect Mastellone to post an EBITDA margin of 4.5% to 5.0% in 2012. We also forecast Mastellone's EBITDA interest coverage and funds from operations (FFO)-to-debt ratios of 3.2x to 3.7x and 20% to 25%, respectively, compared with 3.3x and 23.5% in 2011.

Mastellone's cash flow has historically been volatile, following the industry's cyclicality and the company's uneven profitability. In 2011, EBITDA was relatively stable at $66 million. Nevertheless, the company's EBITDA margin decreased to 4.6% from 5.6% a year earlier, mainly as a result of increases in raw milk costs in excess of rising sales prices.

Under the terms and conditions of Mastellone's debt, the company should have reduced principal by $20 million by Dec. 31, 2011, which did not occur. However, given that this does not constitute an event of default under the terms and conditions of the bonds and that it only triggers a minor step-up (25 basis points in 2012) in interest rates, we do not consider it a rating event. The rating incorporates our expectation that Mastellone will be able to meet the higher interest rate until it completes the mandatory debt reduction in full.

Liquidity

We believe that Mastellone currently has "less than adequate" liquidity to meet its needs in the next two years. Relevant aspects of our assessment of the company's liquidity profile are:

-- Sources exceeding uses by less than 1.2x in 2013, offering scant protection against low-probability adversities.

-- Increasing debt maturity profile and high foreign-currency mismatch risks.

-- Relatively low financial flexibility and limited access to markets, partly mitigated by Mastellone's good relationship with local banks.

As of Dec. 31, 2011, the company had $17 million in cash compared with short-term financial debt of $37 million. In 2012, we believe that the company will likely generate FFO in excess of $45 million per year, to apply to working capital and capital investments of at least $23 million per year.

Outlook

The stable outlook reflects Mastellone's still-manageable debt maturity schedule during 2012. We could lower the ratings by one notch if we perceive deteriorating cash flow generation or increased refinancing risk. The company's high leverage relative to its cash flow generation, and exposure to the volatile Argentine dairy industry, constrain upgrade potential.

