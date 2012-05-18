(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
May 18 -
Summary analysis -- Mastellone Hermanos S.A. ---------------------- 18-May-2012
CREDIT RATING: B-/Stable/-- Country: Argentina
Primary SIC: Dairy Products
Mult. CUSIP6: 57632P
Credit Rating History:
Local currency Foreign currency
15-Nov-2010 B-/-- B-/--
20-Apr-2005 --/-- --/--
Rationale
On April 24, 2012, Standard & Poor's Ratings Services affirmed its ratings on
Argentina-based dairy products producer Mastellone Hermanos S.A. (Mastellone) following
Argentina's outlook revision to negative from stable. Our ratings on the company are already
below those of the sovereign, reflecting individual credit factors that are not substantially
affected at this point by a potential deterioration of the risk of doing business in Argentina.
Standard & Poor's ratings on Mastellone Hermanos S.A. continue to reflect its exposure to
the volatile and competitive Argentine dairy industry, limited flexibility to shift increasing
costs of raw milk to final prices, relatively high leverage, and refinancing risk stemming from
increasing debt maturities in 2013. The company is also exposed to foreign-currency mismatch
risks, since it generates most of its cash in Argentine pesos and denominates almost all of its
debt in U.S. dollars. The company's relatively good competitive position in the industry, based
on its extensive distribution network and strong brand recognition, partly mitigate its
weaknesses. We assess Mastellone's business risk profile as "vulnerable" and its financial risk
profile as "highly leveraged."
Mastellone will likely continue to focus on launching higher-value-added product lines,
mainly in the cheese segment, to offset the decrease in margins on more basic and essential
products. Assuming a moderate depreciation of the Argentine peso and increases in raw milk
prices of about 15% per year, we expect Mastellone to post an EBITDA margin of 4.5% to 5.0% in
2012. We also forecast Mastellone's EBITDA interest coverage and funds from operations
(FFO)-to-debt ratios of 3.2x to 3.7x and 20% to 25%, respectively, compared with 3.3x and 23.5%
in 2011.
Mastellone's cash flow has historically been volatile, following the industry's cyclicality
and the company's uneven profitability. In 2011, EBITDA was relatively stable at $66 million.
Nevertheless, the company's EBITDA margin decreased to 4.6% from 5.6% a year earlier, mainly as
a result of increases in raw milk costs in excess of rising sales prices.
Under the terms and conditions of Mastellone's debt, the company should have reduced
principal by $20 million by Dec. 31, 2011, which did not occur. However, given that this does
not constitute an event of default under the terms and conditions of the bonds and that it only
triggers a minor step-up (25 basis points in 2012) in interest rates, we do not consider it a
rating event. The rating incorporates our expectation that Mastellone will be able to meet the
higher interest rate until it completes the mandatory debt reduction in full.
Liquidity
We believe that Mastellone currently has "less than adequate" liquidity to meet its needs in
the next two years. Relevant aspects of our assessment of the company's liquidity profile are:
-- Sources exceeding uses by less than 1.2x in 2013, offering scant protection against
low-probability adversities.
-- Increasing debt maturity profile and high foreign-currency mismatch risks.
-- Relatively low financial flexibility and limited access to markets, partly mitigated by
Mastellone's good relationship with local banks.
As of Dec. 31, 2011, the company had $17 million in cash compared with short-term financial
debt of $37 million. In 2012, we believe that the company will likely generate FFO in excess of
$45 million per year, to apply to working capital and capital investments of at least $23
million per year.
Outlook
The stable outlook reflects Mastellone's still-manageable debt maturity schedule during
2012. We could lower the ratings by one notch if we perceive deteriorating cash flow generation
or increased refinancing risk. The company's high leverage relative to its cash flow generation,
and exposure to the volatile Argentine dairy industry, constrain upgrade potential.
