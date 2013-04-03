LONDON, April 3 Shares in Vodafone (VOD.L) fell 3.6 percent on Wednesday after its joint venture partner Verizon Communications (VZ.N) sought to bring an end to rampant bid speculation by saying it did not plan to buy the British group.

Verizon released its statement late on Tuesday evening after a report by the Financial Times Alphaville blog that cited unnamed sources as saying Verizon and its biggest U.S. rival, AT&T Inc (T.N), were working together on a joint bid. [ID:nL2N0CP1WL]

The story said under the plan Verizon would take Vodafone's U.S. assets and AT&T would take the rest. However that was merely the latest report to speculate on the future for Vodafone as investors question whether it should restructure and sell its best performing asset, the 45 percent stake in Verizon Wireless.

The potential sale of the $115 billion stake has driven the share price up more than 25 percent since the start of the year.

Verizon said in its brief statement on Tuesday that it remained interested in buying the rest of Verizon Wireless, the largest mobile operator in the U.S., but London-based analysts believe the two sides will struggle to agree a price, partly due to the presence of a large tax bill for the British group.

That could leave the two firms stuck with the status quo, with Vodafone holding a minority stake in its most important asset, and Verizon unable to own all of a business - and all of its cash - that it has long coveted.

(Reporting by Kate Holton; editing by Brenda Goh)

