Fitch Rates Moody's Senior Unsecured Note Offering 'BBB+'; Outlook Stable

(The following statement was released by the rating agency) NEW YORK, June 01 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has assigned a 'BBB+' rating to Moody's Corporation's (MCO) benchmark sized senior unsecured notes. The Rating Outlook is Stable. Proceeds are to be used to fund a portion of the EUR3 billion (approximately $3.36 billion) purchase price of Bureau van Dijk (BvD). Fitch currently rates MCO 'BBB+'. Approximately $4.1 billion of debt was outstanding as of March 31, 2016. A full list of ratings follows