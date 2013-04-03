Fitch Rates Moody's Senior Unsecured Note Offering 'BBB+'; Outlook Stable
NEW YORK, June 01 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has assigned a 'BBB+'
rating to Moody's
Corporation's (MCO) benchmark sized senior unsecured notes. The
Rating Outlook
is Stable. Proceeds are to be used to fund a portion of the EUR3
billion
(approximately $3.36 billion) purchase price of Bureau van Dijk
(BvD).
Fitch currently rates MCO 'BBB+'. Approximately $4.1 billion of
debt was
outstanding as of March 31, 2016. A full list of ratings follows