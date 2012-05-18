(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

May 18 - Fitch Ratings has affirmed the Department of Essonne's 'AA' Long-term local and foreign currency ratings and 'F1+' Short-term foreign currency rating. The Outlook is Stable.

Essonne's ratings reflect its solid operating performance, strong economic profile and high level of investment self-financing despite diminishing room for manoeuvre notably in terms of tax leeway. The Stable Outlook indicates Fitch's comfort about the department's ability and willingness to maintain a sound financial profile.

A downgrade could result from the department's inability to control its operating expenditure and adjust its capital expenditure to its self-financing capacity (SFC; current balance plus capital revenue), resulting in a debt payback ratio above ten years. An upgrade could result from an improvement in debt coverage ratios below five years over the long term, notably through better operating performance with an operating margin above 15%.

Following the last fiscal reform, as a French department, Essonne lost most of its revenue flexibility, notably in rate-setting powers. Even if the department wants to stabilise its operating expenditure, due to its responsibility for social welfare, a large part of its expenditure is correlated with the economic cycle and offers little flexibility.

The operating balance increased slightly in 2011 to EUR171.4m from EUR167.9m and represented 15.5% of current revenue. Fitch expects Essonne's current balance to decrease but to remain above 13 % of current revenue until 2014. Management's aim is to maintain a positive growth differential between operating revenue and operating expenditure of at least 1%. Fitch will monitor the financial measures taken by the department in the medium term to achieve this.

SFC accounted for 92.8% of capital expenditure at end-2011. Fitch believes Essonne has some leeway in capex as some expenditure relates to new operations. The department's objective is to increase the share of investment where it acts as project manager, which allows the department greater flexibility in term of its investment schedule.

Direct debt was EUR813.8m in 2011 with a maturity life of four years and nine months and a debt payback ratio of 5.2 years, a moderate level compared with peers. Until 2014, the department aims to keep the debt payback ratio below seven years. With an average of EUR200m per year of investment planned in 2012-2014, Fitch estimates that the debt payback ratio could reach a maximum of 7.6 years in 2014 which remains compatible with its current rating.

Benefiting from the size and strength of Greater Paris, Essonne's economy is diversified and dynamic, relying on small and medium-sized companies. The department's prominent role in research and development is an asset for attracting multinational firms. This favourable socioeconomic profile gives it one of the lowest unemployment rates in France (7% at end-2011).

Guaranteed debt totalled EUR170.3m in 2011 (15.4% of operating revenue, up 2.8% from 2010) and the guaranteed annuity (principal plus interest) represented 1.5% of 2011's operating revenue. Majority-owned companies' non-guaranteed liabilities are moderate.