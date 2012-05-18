(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

May 18 - Fitch Ratings says the appointment of KPMG as new independent auditor of Agroton Public Limited (Agroton; 'B-'/Stable), announced on 15 May 2012 is a positive move. However, this event follows the qualification issued by Baker Tilly (previous auditor) in relation to USD66m of 2011 net sales for which the audit firm did not find adequate documentary evidence. In Fitch's view, the qualification, partly mitigated by the new auditor appointment, will have no immediate impact on Agroton's ratings.

Fitch considers the extent of the audit qualification is significant. However, the agency notes that USD9.6m of trade receivables are fully provided for (representing less than 10% of recorded net sales in 2011).

On 15 May 2012, Agroton stated that the qualified trade receivables will be settled by the end of June. Fitch acknowledges that there can be uncertainty related to the pace of collection of such receivables, but notes that the high financial risk for the assigned 'B-' rating due to major portion of capital tied up in current assets was factored into the agency's most recent affirmation on 30 April 2012 (see 'Fitch Affirms Agroton Public Limited at 'B-'; Outlook Stable' at www.fitchratings.com).

In Fitch's view, governance of the audit process is an important safeguard for the integrity of an issuer's financial reporting; therefore the agency will assess more closely the role played by Agroton's internal audit committee in the governance of the financial reporting and audit processes. Meanwhile, the selection of KPMG as external auditor should provide some reassurance to investors as senior management aims to increase the transparency of the group's financial reporting. Fitch also recognises the possibility of restatements in the historical financial data from KPMG's first audit in FY12

If Agroton is successful in collecting its due receivables within the next two months, the agency expects no changes to the current 'B-' rating and Stable Outlook.

However, if progress in the collection of receivables is weaker than expected, translating into difficulties in financing the current working capital cycle, or there are indications of potential material restatements, Fitch could consider placing the ratings on Rating Watch Negative or a downgrade to 'CCC' in the near term. Such a rating action would depend, critically, on the likelihood of a liquidity shortfall by year-end considering Agroton's current lack of available undrawn bank lines.

Among other guidelines for a potential downgrade is Agroton's inability to maintain cash on balance sheet plus inventories (as a percentage of total debt) above 80% (FY11: 136%). This ratio conservatively excludes all account receivables. Evidence of an unsatisfactory liquidity buffer or meaningful debt-funded capex, in line with the group's growth appetite, could result in a revision of the Outlook to Negative in anticipation of the repayment of its bond due in July 2014.