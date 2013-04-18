BRIEF-Pro REIT says property revenues increased 9.41 pct in Q4
* AFFO increased 12.94% to $2.10 million in q4 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* AFFO increased 12.94% to $2.10 million in q4 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
WASHINGTON, March 29 President Donald Trump's administration has informed Congress of its plan to restart the congressional review period for the sale of 19 Lockheed Martin F-16 aircraft to Bahrain, along with 23 engines and other related equipment, a congressional source said on Wednesday.
WASHINGTON, March 29 A looming push to overhaul the U.S. tax code could include the repeal of Obamacare taxes left intact by last week's collapse of the Republican healthcare bill, the Senate's top Republican on tax policy said on Wednesday.