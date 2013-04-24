LONDON, April 24 Anglo-Dutch publisher Reed
Elsevier said first quarter underlying revenue growth
was in line with last year and despite a mixed macro environment
it expects to grow earnings in 2013.
Underlying revenue growth for the full year 2012 was 4
percent.
The publisher of scientific, business and academic
information said in a trading update on Wednesday that it
expects 2013 to be another year of underlying revenue, profit,
and earnings growth.
But the outlook for the macro environment, and its impact on
the company's customer markets, is mixed, it said.
The publisher, which employs 30,000 people worldwide, said
exhibitions timings means it expects underlying revenue growth
in its exhibitions business to fall by 5-6 percentage points in
2013.