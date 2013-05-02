LONDON May 2 Europe's top oil company Royal
Dutch Shell said on Thursday that its chief executive
since 2009, Peter Voser, would retire next year as it reported
first quarter results that beat expectations.
Shell, the last of the western world's top four oil
companies to report results, joined its peers in delivering a
result that topped market expectations, thanks in part to strong
refining and trading performances, and despite production
troubles in Nigeria.
Adjusted net profit on a current cost of supply basis rose
to $7.5 billion in the quarter from $7.3 billion a year ago and
compared with expectations of around $6.5 billion.